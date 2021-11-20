ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pets

Best personalized dog gifts

By BestReviews
WANE-TV
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. What’s cuter than getting your pup a present? Getting your dog a gift that is one of a kind, personalized just for them. Dog lovers love to dote on their furry best friends and personalized toys, gear or even snacks can...

www.wane.com

kidsinthehouse.com

Looking for a Dog for Your Kids? Here are the Breeds to Choose From

If you are looking for a dog for your kids, here is an article about breeds that are great with children. There are many different types of dogs out there, and some breeds make better pets than others. To help you narrow down which type of pup to choose, this article lists down some of the best doggie companions for kids.
PETS
Herald-Dispatch

Adopt a pet

NAME, SIZE AND BREED: Scooby is a 1- to 2-year-old, 56-pound dog. He was surrendered on Sept. 30. NOTES FROM THE VOLUNTEER: Scooby does well with female dogs, but prefers to not share his home with male dogs. MORE INFORMATION: If interested in adopting a dog or cat, call the...
PETS
Times Gazette

2nd Chance Pet of the Week

Daisy May is a senior female and beagle mix is the 2nd Chance Pet Adoptions Pet of the Week. Colored tan/brown, black and white, she is 15 years old with lots of energy for her age. Her shots are up to date and she is good with other dogs, but not good with cats. Daisy May is a sweetheart who is always excited to see you. She was a rabbit hunting dog for 11 years and spent the next couple years of her life outside (hence not being house trained). She was never spayed and is now too old to have the surgery. Even though she’s an old lady, she is still full of energy and would love to go to her forever home. All the dogs available for adoption at a 2nd Chance Pet Adoptions can be found on AdoptApet, Petfinder and Facebook. To meet or adopt any of these dogs, email mjespelage@yahoo.com to make an appointment.
PETS
Joplin Globe

Available pet: Meeko

Meet Meeko. Look at those sad eyes; he needs a forever home. Meeko is an adorable collie mix, between 1 and 2 years old. He is food motivated and knows the “sit” command. He has been at the shelter since Nov. 1. He gets along great with other dogs, but he is afraid of cats, at least inside the shelter atmosphere. To adopt Meeko, call the Joplin Humane Society at 417-623-3642 or visit him at 140 E. Emperor Lane.
JOPLIN, MO
chinookobserver.com

Animal Shelter Report: November is Adopt a Senior Pet Month

To honor this nationwide celebration, we are featuring two of our great seniors, Yama the dog, and kitty Annie, as Pets of the Week. Seniors can make great pets because they are calmer than puppies and kittens, usually have some training and are better behaved. Their true personalities have evolved and it is easier to determine if they would be a good fit to bring into your home.
PETS
WETM

Pet of the Week: Cupcake, Animal Care Sanctuary

(WETM) – Today’s Pet of the Week is an absolutely precious girl from Animal Care Sanctuary in Pennsylvania. Cupcake is two years old and came all the way from Georgia. Rebecca Morgan from ACS said staff drove nine hours to North Carolina to pick her up. Cupcake loves dogs and...
PETS
kvrr.com

Pet Connection: Meet Hansel

If you’re looking for some good conversation, chances are, you don’t think bringing home a new house pet is going to fit the bill. Siamese cats, however, may be just what you need. They’re often considered to be among the “chattiest” of cat breeds. And this guy, Hansel, a ten-year-old...
PETS
Boomer Magazine

My Pet World: Neighbor’s Cat Becomes Seriously Mean

In this edition of My Pet World, animal expert Cathy M. Rosenthal responds to a woman whose neighbor’s cat suddenly becomes mean – the friendly feline’s sudden change in behavior leaves the woman heartbroken – as well as dog food questions and a picky pooch. Dear Cathy,. My neighbor adopted...
PETS
Sandusky Register

Dogs available for adoption

HOPE AND LOVEY — Hope and Lovey arrived at the shelter together with a combined 17 puppies. Now that all of the pups are in homes, it's time for these sweet girls to join their forever families. Both girls are around 2 years old and have lived happily with other dogs, cats and kids of all ages. Hope is a brindle and white pitty mix, while Lovey is a blue staffie. Either of these girls will be a fantastic addition to any home.
WATE

KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

CNN

25 gifts for dog lovers, cat lovers and all pet parents

Looking for the best products to gift — and to get — this holiday season? Check out Underscored’s Holiday Guide here. Sure, you want to make sure you have the best gifts for your mom, dad and best friends, but there’s something even greater about finding the perfect gift for a pet — or someone who really, really loves them. Because we know plenty of pets and people like that, we rounded up 25 ideas that’ll make them purr, bark and hey, maybe even cry.
PET SERVICES
WKRG

The Daily Planet

Introducing dogs and cats

Worried about introducing a new cat to your dogs? Most dogs do well sharing their homes with felines, however, some do not and it is important to determine which side of the fence your dog digs. This cautionary tale can be applied to introducing a new dog to your cat as well, but proceed with caution.
PETS
Hello Magazine

10 most expensive dog breeds - meet the UK's costly canines

The demand for dogs has soared since the UK first went into lockdown last year, with households turning to pets for companionship and emotional support during times of isolation. In turn, the rise of the 'pandemic puppy' has led to a surge in the prices of litters across the country,...
PETS
WATE

