Deaf California football team makes history preparing for state championship

LONG BEACH, Calif. (CBS Newspath) – A deaf school’s undefeated football team is making history after a Friday night win sends them to the state championship.

After 12 consecutive wins, the eight-man team is going to the state championship game in their division to represent their school for the first time in its 60-year history.

The California School for the Deaf at Riverside varsity football team beat the Avalon Lancers 62-51 on the Catalina Island field.

“We didn’t give up in the second half, so that’s victory. That’s a win for us,” said player Felix Gonzalez.

“I want them to do well and prove to them they can do well in life,” said the mother of Gonzalez.

Gonzalez used to play for another team on which he was the only deaf player. Because it was hard to communicate with the coach, his mom said he did not perform well on that team.

Gonzalez doesn’t have that struggle anymore– at Riverside, the whole team communicates with sign language.

“I’m looking for that ring. We really want to win,” said a teammate.

