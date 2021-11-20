ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

Deaf California football team makes history preparing for state championship

WANE 15
WANE 15
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4JhWam_0d2kN8a300

LONG BEACH, Calif. (CBS Newspath) – A deaf school’s undefeated football team is making history after a Friday night win sends them to the state championship.

After 12 consecutive wins, the eight-man team is going to the state championship game in their division to represent their school for the first time in its 60-year history.

The California School for the Deaf at Riverside varsity football team beat the Avalon Lancers 62-51 on the Catalina Island field.

Hundreds head to Franke Park for 2021 Winter Wonder Dash

“We didn’t give up in the second half, so that’s victory. That’s a win for us,” said player Felix Gonzalez.

“I want them to do well and prove to them they can do well in life,” said the mother of Gonzalez.

Gonzalez used to play for another team on which he was the only deaf player. Because it was hard to communicate with the coach, his mom said he did not perform well on that team.

Gonzalez doesn’t have that struggle anymore– at Riverside, the whole team communicates with sign language.

“I’m looking for that ring. We really want to win,” said a teammate.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WANE 15.

Comments / 0

Related
WANE 15

Garrett’s Armstrong signs with Malone University for basketball

GARRETT, Ind. (WANE) – Garrett standout point guard Nataley Armstrong is taking her talents to Malone University after signing with the Pioneers on Wednesday afternoon. Malone is a Division II program in Canton, Ohio. Armstrong currently leads the state at 10.2 assists per game for a Garrett team off to a 4-1 start. The Railroaders […]
GARRETT, IN
WANE 15

Notre Dame tops Chaminade

LAS VEGAS (AP) – Dane Goodwin scored 17 points to lead six players into double-digit scoring and Notre Dame turned in a dominant second half to beat Chaminade, 90-64, in a second-round game in the Maui Invitational tournament in Las Vegas. Notre Dame bounced back after losing their first game of the season to Saint […]
NOTRE DAME, IN
WANE 15

West Noble’s Macias to kick at Purdue

LIGONIER, Ind. (WANE) – Before Tuesday night’s basketball game between East Noble and West Noble Chargers senior Julio Macias announced his college choice for football, as the senior verbally committed to Purdue University. Macias was 13-for-13 on extra points this past fall and 11-of-15 on field goals with a long of 47 yards. He averaged […]
LIGONIER, IN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Football
State
California State
City
Long Beach, CA
Local
California Sports
City
Riverside, CA
WANE 15

TOTW: Columbia City Eagles Girls Basketball

COLUMBIA CITY, Ind. (WANE) – Columbia City girls basketball is off to a perfect start this season, making the 5-0 Eagles a great choice as your Optimum Performance Sports “Team of the Week!” Out of their five wins, three have come against SAC schools – Carroll (the reigning SAC champ), Snider, and North Side. The […]
COLUMBIA CITY, IN
WANE 15

Jets prepare for trip to state title game

MONROE, Ind. (WANE) – For the first time since the year 2000 – and only the second time in program history – the Jets are flyin’ high all the way to the Circle City as Adams Central is set to play Indianapolis Lutheran in the 1A state title game at noon this Friday at Lucas […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WANE 15

Starks nets 23 but Mastodons fall to Evansville

FORT WAYNE, Ind. – Despite a career-high from Fort Wayne native Sylare Starks on Wednesday (Nov. 24), the Purdue Fort Wayne women’s basketball team fell to Evansville 84-71 in the Gates Sports Center. The difference came from Evansville’s Je’Naiya Davis, who scored 35 points off the bench behind 13-of-17 from the floor. This was just her second game as […]
FORT WAYNE, IN
WANE 15

Jackson State no match for Hoosiers as Indiana improves to 5-0

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (AP) – Xavier Johnson had 14 points and seven rebounds, Indiana held Jackson State to 21% shooting and the Hoosiers defeated the Tigers 70-35. As has been the case so far this season, the Hoosiers dominated the first half, building a 34-17 lead at the break. Entering the game, Indiana had allowed an […]
INDIANA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Football Team#Deaf School#Weather#Sign Language#American Football#The Avalon Lancers#Franke Park
WANE 15

Komets fall on road to Kalamazoo

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WANE) – The Komets dropped a Wednesday night road game in Kalamazoo by the score of 4-3 ahead of Thursday’s Thanksgiving Day game at War Memorial Coliseum. Connor Jones, D.J. King, and Nick Jermain each found the net for Fort Wayne. Jiri Patera stopped 23-of-27 shots in goal for the Komets. The Komets […]
NHL
WANE 15

Fort Wayne FC season tickets to go on sale this Friday

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – If you’re looking to buy a Christmas present for a Summit City soccer fan, Fort Wayne FC has you covered as the club’s season tickets for 2022 go on sale this Friday, November 26, at midnight. Click here to check out the team’s website for more information. The 2022 season […]
MLS
WANE 15

WANE 15

3K+
Followers
2K+
Post
471K+
Views
ABOUT

The Fort Wayne area's most trusted and comprehensive news source https://www.wane.com/

 https://www.wane.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy