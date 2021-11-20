U.S. has new way to resettle Afghan refugees, and Vietnamese Americans in Washington answer call to help

The White House coordinator helping oversee Afghan refugee resettlement across America was in Tulsa Friday and said he is impressed with how the process is going here. After a two-day visit in Oklahoma, Jack Markell said Friday he was leaving “inspired.” The former Governor of Delaware said during his visit, he heard the term "Oklahoma Standard" for the first time, and now wants to share that with communities across America.

