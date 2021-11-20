ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

U.S. has new way to resettle Afghan refugees, and Vietnamese Americans in Washington answer call to help

ourcommunitynow.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt's a return to the past in more ways than...

ourcommunitynow.com

Washington Post

Thousands of Afghans evacuated during U.S. withdrawal awaiting resettlement

HOLLOMAN AIR FORCE BASE, N.M. — The U.S. government calls the 50-acre sprawl of tents on this desert Air Force base a “village.” The 4,300 Afghans temporarily housed here are the government’s “guests.” And the landscape of tents and trailers is called Aman Omid, which in Persian means “peace and hope” — the feelings U.S. officials say they are trying to foster here.
HOLLOMAN AIR FORCE BASE, NM
Fox11online.com

Afghan refugees explore U.S. job opportunities

FORT MCCOY (WLUK) -- Afghan refugees at Fort McCoy are exploring high demand careers in America. A nongovernmental organization discussed the basics of different industries in the U.S. and gave insight on what to expect in each field as part of Operation Allies Welcome. The instructor also talked about taxes...
FORT MCCOY, WI
opb.org

Oregon National Guard members join effort to resettle Afghan refugees

Around 200 members of the Oregon Army National Guard are currently deployed to a base in Indiana where they’re supporting the intake and processing of more than 7,000 Afghan refugees. Both the 224th Engineer Company out of Dallas, Oregon, and the 1186th Military Police Company out of Salem arrived at...
DALLAS, OR
Lexington Clipper-Herald

Afghanistan war vets help refugees resettle in US

Members of Team Rubicon, a veteran-focused disaster relief organization, are taking on a new mission: furnishing homes for Afghan refugees seeking safety in The United States.
HOMELESS
Mountain Xpress

40 Afghan refugees being resettled in Asheville

On Aug. 15, shock rippled around the world as Taliban forces took control of Kabul, the capital of Afghanistan. Over the ensuing weeks, people watched on their TVs and phones as people crowded Kabul International Airport attempting to flee. Among those trying to leave were Afghans who had worked with the United States military, nongovernmental organizations or the media during the previous two decades of conflict.
ASHEVILLE, NC
Army Times

Timeline extended for resettling Afghan refugees in Indiana

EDINBURGH, Ind. — Federal officials said Tuesday that they’ve pushed back their timeline to resettle roughly 4,100 Afghan refugees who are still at the Indiana National Guard’s Camp Atterbury training post more than two months after they arrived there. Limited resettlement agency resources and the coronavirus pandemic have delayed resettlement...
INDIANA STATE
news9.com

White House Coordinator for Afghan Refugee Resettlement Visits Tulsa, Leaves “Inspired”

The White House coordinator helping oversee Afghan refugee resettlement across America was in Tulsa Friday and said he is impressed with how the process is going here. After a two-day visit in Oklahoma, Jack Markell said Friday he was leaving “inspired.” The former Governor of Delaware said during his visit, he heard the term "Oklahoma Standard" for the first time, and now wants to share that with communities across America.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
Roanoke Times

Last Afghan refugees waiting at Fort Lee have been permanently resettled

The last Afghan refugees waiting at Fort Lee to be resettled have found permanent homes in the United States, the Department of Homeland Security announced Wednesday. Fort Lee was the first military installation to receive refugees who were quickly evacuated from Kabul, Afghanistan in August after the Taliban seized the city. Now it is the first of eight military bases to resettle all of its refugees.
IMMIGRATION
inkfreenews.com

Community Hears How To Help Afghan Refugees

WARSAW — Nyein Chan knows what it’s like to be a refugee. He came to the U.S. around 30 years ago as one following unrest in his country of Burma (Myanmar). Chan was assisted by Catholic Charities of the Diocese of Fort Wayne-South Bend and settled in Fort Wayne. He now works for the organization, helping others to settle into life in the U.S.
WARSAW, IN
Afghanistan
Fox11online.com

Afghan refugees beginning to resettle across Wisconsin

APPLETON, Wis. (WLUK) -- Afghan refugees are beginning to resettle all across the country, nearly three months since fleeing the Taliban takeover. Hundreds are expected to resettle here in Wisconsin, and some already have. World Relief Fox Valley is just one agency finding homes for Afghan families in Wisconsin. "There...
WISCONSIN STATE
indyweeknc

Op-Ed: As We Welcome Afghan Refugees to the Triangle, There Are Ways to Support and Advocate for All of Our Neighbors

In just the next six months, approximately 1,169 Afghan refugees will be resettled to North Carolina, including the city of Durham. For many in North Carolina, that may seem like a big change. But North Carolina has a rich history of diversity; as of this year, immigrant residents make up about 8.2 percent of North Carolina’s population. In Durham, that number is even higher, with 14.2 percent of the population being foreign born.
DURHAM, NC
Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown

Atlanta answers the call to help Afghan allies

Afghan allies who evacuated after the Taliban takeover of Afghanistan have already started arriving to metro Atlanta to rebuild their lives, aided by resettlement agencies, nonprofits, the local Afghan community, and compassionate Atlantans.  As of Nov. 12, the International Rescue Committee (IRC) in Atlanta had welcomed 350 Afghans, including pregnant women, babies, and young children.  […] The post Atlanta answers the call to help Afghan allies appeared first on Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown.
ATLANTA, GA
Woodward News

White House coordinator meets with Oklahomans helping with Afghan resettlement efforts

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. — Community leaders and White House representatives met in Oklahoma City to discuss Afghan resettlement efforts in the state. White House Coordinator for Operation Allies Welcome, Jack Markell, visited Catholic Charities of the Archdiocese of Oklahoma City on Thursday, Nov. 18. The purpose of his visit was to learn more about the best practices for Afghan resettlement from state, city and community organizations, according to a press release from Catholic Charities.
OKLAHOMA STATE
roselawgroupreporter.com

U.S. halts resettlement of new refugees, prioritizes release of Afghan evacuees

The federal government is pausing its resettlement program for refugees around the world through early January 2022 to prioritize services for thousands of Afghan evacuees who are expected to exit military bases and arrive in cities across the country in the coming months, according to the U.S. Department of State.
IMMIGRATION
NBC4 Columbus

City council OKs fund to help resettle Afghan refugees

COLUMBUS (WCHM) – It has been about two months since hundreds of thousands of Afghans evacuated their home country over fears of Taliban rule, with some of those evacuees in central Ohio and more on the way. US Together and Community Refugee and Immigration Services (CRIS) have been working for months to make the transition […]
COLUMBUS, OH

