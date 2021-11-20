Snohomish County committee approves updated districting plan

For the first time in Sonoma County, groundwater management plans have been approved. The Board of Supervisors unanimously approved plans to guide use and governance of groundwater relied on by rural residents, farmers, and cities. Supervisors say the process to create the plans was intensive and complex, spanning 4 years to complete. The plan will eventually include well water use fees in three basins underlying the Santa Rosa Plain and Sonoma and Petaluma valleys. This is not the final step in implementing the plans… they must be approved by the Groundwater Sustainability Agencies in charge of each basin, a step that is expected in December. Plans will then be submitted to the state Department of Water Resources in January.

SONOMA COUNTY, CA ・ 8 DAYS AGO