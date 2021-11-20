ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Snohomish County committee approves updated districting plan

By MyEdmondsNews - My Edmonds News
ourcommunitynow.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Snohomish County Districting Committee unanimously approved, at its Nov. 17...

ourcommunitynow.com

Comments / 0

Related
Herald-Journal

Bear Lake County Planning and Zoning Commission approved 7-MIle Subdivision

The County Planning and Zoning Commission met on November 17, 2021, with an overflow crowd in attendance. The agenda was modified to delete one lot split application and then unanimously approved. Welcoming those in attendance, Chair Albert Johnson commented that the P&Z is comprised of volunteers who gather information on proposals to be sure they meet the regulations in place and, in most instances, a recommendation is made to the County Commissioners who make the final decision.
POLITICS
vintonjacksoncourier.com

Vinton County Park District approved for creation by Judge Bob Grillo

Vinton County Probate Judge Robert Grillo approved without opposition the creation of the Vinton County Park District during a hearing Nov. 12. Motions were officially filed on Nov. 15. The park district was first proposed by Vinton County Marketing Director Caleb Appleman on behalf of the Vinton County Convention and...
VINTON COUNTY, OH
stardem.com

County approves first phase of school facilities plan

CAMBRIDGE — The Dorchester County Council approved the first phase of a plan from Dorchester County Public Schools at its meeting Tuesday, Nov. 2, in Cambridge. DCPS officials presented the 10-year capital improvement plan, including immediate requests and possibilities for addressing aging schools in the county. The council voted on...
CAMBRIDGE, MD
IN THIS ARTICLE
bluebonnetnews.com

Liberty County commissioners approve plan for new voting precincts

There are some important changes being made to Liberty County’s voting precincts. The changes include the consolidation of some precincts, the elimination of others and the creation of one new precinct. Working with the law firm of Bickerstaff Heath Delgado Acosta, Liberty County Elections Administrator Klint Bush developed a map...
LIBERTY COUNTY, TX
Oklahoma City Free Press

Cathy Cummings may relocate, run for Ok County District 3 Commissioner

OKLAHOMA CITY (Free Press) — Cathy Cummings may go ahead and run for the District 3 Oklahoma County Commissioner race even after being gerrymandered out in redistricting. In an interview with Free Press Monday, Cummings said that she is seriously considering moving to the newly-drawn District 3 and running anyway where she believes she has […] The post Cathy Cummings may relocate, run for Ok County District 3 Commissioner appeared first on Oklahoma City Free Press.
OKLAHOMA STATE
HeraldNet

Financial audit urges training at Snohomish Health District

EVERETT — The Snohomish Health District needs to tighten bookkeeping, according to a recent state audit. The report by the Office of the Washington State Auditor found a “material weakness” in the agency’s 2020 financial reporting and recommended more staff training and better internal controls. The findings did not constitute non-compliance with federal rules, however.
WASHINGTON STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
klkntv.com

Proposed Solar Farm Gets Final Approval From County Planning Commission

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – A controversial solar farm project, called Salt Creek Solar, received the final stamp of approval from the Lincoln-Lancaster County Planning Commission in a 6-1 vote. The commission approved a special permit to allow an outside company from Chicago (Ranger Power) to build solar panels on about 14 hundred acres of land between 148th and 190th streets from O street to Havelock.
LINCOLN, NE
NBC12

Chesterfield County leaders vote to approve plan for redrawing boundaries of magisterial districts

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - Leaders in Chesterfield County voted to approve the plan for redrawing boundaries of the county’s five magisterial districts. The redistricting process is required every decade in conjunction with the U.S. Census. The alternate redistricting map, which was introduced earlier this month in response to concerns...
CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, VA
Beaver County Times

New Beaver County hazard mitigation plan approved

BEAVER — County commissioners approved a new five-year county hazard mitigation plan Thursday. Every five years, all counties across Pennsylvania are required to update hazard mitigation plans as part of the Disaster Mitigation Act of 2000, which requires all local jurisdictions to have a mitigation plan in place in order to receive certain types of...
BEAVER COUNTY, PA
bigrapidsnews.com

Council approves rehabilitation district, five year master plan

MANISTEE — At a city council meeting Tuesday packed with agenda items and people, the council approved a commercial rehabilitation district, amended a county master plan, and received several updates from different agencies in the city. Here are five takeaways from Tuesday's city council meeting. 1. The amendment to the...
MANISTEE, MI
ksro.com

Sonoma County Approves Groundwater Plans

For the first time in Sonoma County, groundwater management plans have been approved. The Board of Supervisors unanimously approved plans to guide use and governance of groundwater relied on by rural residents, farmers, and cities. Supervisors say the process to create the plans was intensive and complex, spanning 4 years to complete. The plan will eventually include well water use fees in three basins underlying the Santa Rosa Plain and Sonoma and Petaluma valleys. This is not the final step in implementing the plans… they must be approved by the Groundwater Sustainability Agencies in charge of each basin, a step that is expected in December. Plans will then be submitted to the state Department of Water Resources in January.
SONOMA COUNTY, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy