Everett considers red light cameras, mostly south of 41st

By @benwatanabe - HeraldNet
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCouncilmembers voted 5-1 in favor of...

92.7 WOBM

Could red-light cameras return to New Jersey?

New Jersey drivers fought a long difficult battle to get rid of red-light cameras in 2014 after a five-year pilot program yielded hundreds of thousands of violations and created a new revenue stream for dozens of municipalities. The fight was led by then State Assemblyman Declan O'Scanlon who uncovered multiple...
TRAFFIC
Western Iowa Today

Red Oak City Council Considers No Parking Areas

(Red Oak) The Red Oak City Council is considering a proposal on no parking areas in the city. Red Oak City Administrator Brad Wright says the Council is taking a close look at four different locations. “There are some areas we feel are difficult to get through in certain parking...
TRAFFIC
myeverettnews.com

After 13 Years, Traffic Cameras May Be Coming To Everett

The Everett City Council is again looking at Red-Light cameras and will receive a briefing Wednesday night from the City’s Traffic Engineer. The City of Everett first seriously considered red light cameras back in 2008. At that time the City Council passed an ordinance authorizing the use of cameras to monitor several different intersections around the City.
EVERETT, WA
WTAX

Mayor pleads guilty in red-light camera scheme

CHICAGO (AP) — A suburban Chicago mayor has pleaded guilty in federal court to taking a cash bribe from a representative of a red-light camera company and has resigned from office. Crestwood Mayor Louis Presta is the latest public official to be caught up in a corruption investigation involving the...
CRESTWOOD, IL
CBS Baltimore

Baltimore Spending Board Approves Placing Speed Cameras Along Jones Falls Expressway

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Attention all drivers: get ready to slow down! Baltimore City is adding two new Speed cameras along the Jones Falls Expressway starting at the county-city line. “Excessive speed was the number one contributing factor for the high injury and severe crashes,” said Adrea Turner. Baltimore’s spending board approved the plan Wednesday. “Get 83 safer as fast as humanly possible,” said Mayor Brandon Scott. There will be six cameras along the corridor  — two active — the others alerting drivers of their speed. “We really want people to know they’re speeding,” said Steve Sharkey, Director, Baltimore Department of Transportation. “You always see people get...
BALTIMORE, MD
Riverside Brookfield Landmark

North Riverside red-light camera future in jeopardy

From the start of 2015 when they first went live through mid-2020, the two red-light cameras at the intersection of Harlem Avenue and Cermak Road in North Riverside have brought the village roughly $13 million in revenue – an average of about $2.2 million per year — which it has used to help pay its annual police and fire pension obligation.
NORTH RIVERSIDE, IL
