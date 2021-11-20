ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Styles P & Havoc Share “Nightmares 2 Dreams” From Their Upcoming Joint Project

By Hayley Hynes
hotnewhiphop.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIf you love Styles P and Havoc on their own, wait until you see what they have in store for you as hip-hop’s newest duo – Wreckage Manner. The pair will be dropping off their self-titled album on December 3rd, but while we wait, they’ve given us a...

