Hazard Zone is Battlefield 2042’s version of a hardcore sandbox survival shooter akin to Hunt: Showdown or The Cycle: Frontier. In this mode, players have to spend Dark Market Credits to purchase their equipment: everything from sidearms all the way to passive perks has to be bought before the match, and is lost if players fail to extract. The only way to generate more Dark Market Credits in Battlefield 2042 is to perform well in Hazard Zone matches, getting lots of kills and successfully extracting with Data Drives in your backpack. Conversely, going on a loss streak can leave you broke and unable to buy the equipment you need in order to stabilize.

