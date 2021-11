This is shaping up to be quite the chaotic, or at least entertaining, offseason for the New York Red Bulls. All the way over in the sleepier port city on the other side of the Atlantic, a managerial domino game is playing out that could leave Metro in the lurch. Werder Bremen manager Markus Anfang departed recently after some issues involving his COVID-19 vaccination certificate. According to WORUM.ORG (the “biggest unofficial [fan] community”), the top candidate is Ole Werner, who left Holstein Kiel in September. As should be obvious from this story’s inclusion in the Expert Guide, the club is “also in contact with Gerhard Struber.

SOCCER ・ 2 DAYS AGO