ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Sports

Film Room: Reed Sheppard

On3.com
On3.com
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3SrKjM_0d2kLbpL00
Photo by Dr. Michael Huang | Kentucky Sports Radio

Reed Sheppard is officially a Kentucky Wildcat. Sheppard was one of the biggest recruits in the John Calipari era in the eyes of a lot of fans around the Bluegrass state. Now, the legacy recruit has committed to the ‘Cats over Virginia, Ohio State, Indiana, and Louisville.

The 4-star recruit ranked #21 in the country by On3 has already captured the attention of the fanbase. As he started to pick up scholarship offers the questions quickly turned to “when will Kentucky pull the trigger?” Then, during his outstanding summer with Midwest Basketball Club, the 6’3″ guard earned his offer from Coach Calipari and company on July 9th.

At first, the interest in his recruitment largely came from that the fact that his father, Jeff Sheppard, won two national championships at Kentucky including being named the 1998 NCAA Tournament Most Outstanding Player. However, the younger Sheppard quickly earned the attention himself with his outstanding play. Make no mistake about it, this kid can play for the Wildcats.

Now, let’s step inside the KSR Film Room and breakdown Reed Sheppard’s game.

“Bucket-Getter” Potential

The best college basketball players are the ones who can create their own offense. They don’t always need a ballscreen or an intricate set play to get open. Sometimes, you just need someone to go get a bucket. That happens to be one of Reed Sheppard’s best skills.

This first clip showcases not only his ability to create off of the dribble, but also his excellent athletic ability. Due to how he looks, there will be a lot of comments about his “sneaky athleticism.” However, there is nothing sneaky about it. He is just a straight up really good athlete.

Sheppard gets downhill going to his left and uses elite body control at the end of his drive to take contact on his shoulder, get the defender to bounce off of him, and then elevate up to finish at the rim. Athleticism isn’t always about putting your head at the rim. A lot of times, especially at the college level, it is about balance and body control. The guard from North Laurel has those attributes already.

One thing Reed Sheppard does very well is that he uses change of pace and change of direction to his advantage. On this play he gets a switch and prepares to attack his defender. After a couple of set up dribbles he gets into an explosive left to right crossover that gets him by his man all the way to the rim for a layup. Also, this isn’t against just some small school in Kentucky. This is on the Adidas 3SSB Circuit in the summer. Sheppard is good enough to break down anyone in the country off of the dribble.

The 6’3″ guard can do much more than just get to the basket though. He is an excellent outside shooter with the ability to make threes off of the dribble as well. The transition to high-major college basketball is different for everyone and it remains to be seen how much of a role Sheppard will have right away. He is just a junior in high school after all. However, one thing is certain and that is that he will be able to score the basketball from day one. When you can create separation like this and knock down contested threes off the dribble against high-level competition it shows you are ready for the bright lights.

Pure Shooting Ability

Reed Sheppard can flat out shoot the basketball. His playmaking ability is what made him a high-major recruit and ultimately landed him with the hometown Kentucky Wildcats, but that pure shooting ability is what first made him a star. Sheppard can make them off of the dribble as shown above, but he is excellent off the catch as well. His range has no limit and his quick release helps him still make shots against pressure. This will be the skill that can potentially get him on the court right away for Kentucky.

One of the signs of a pure shooter is the ability to be moving full speed away from the basket and still quickly set your feet, turn, and knock down a three-point shot. That takes incredible body control, footwork, and technique. In this clip, Sheppard is running off the downscreen into the handoff essentially with his back to the basket. However, as soon as he take the handoff, he is able to get his feet and shoulders square to the basket to fire off an on-balance shot attempt. In addition, you see his quick release even when not already set. Sheppard knocks it in for three.

A lot of Kentucky fans are probably familiar with Justin Powell. He had a great freshman season at Auburn before transferring to Tennessee. I think Reed Sheppard could be that sort of player down the road for Kentucky. He is such a good shooter, can run off of screens, but also creates plays off of the dribble. This action he ran off of into the corner really reminded me of Powell. Again, great footwork and balance to so fluidly knock this down.

Sometimes, when you are feeling it, you just have to let it fly. Reed Sheppard has excellent range and is a good enough shooter to be allowed to shoot some deep ones. When you make shots like the one in this clip you put a lot of pressure on the opposing defense. They have to be aware of you at all times and guard you well beyond the three-point line. That makes offense easier for everyone else as well.

Certified Playmaker

We know about Reed Sheppard’s ability to score the basketball. His athletic ability has been well documented as well. However, one of his best attributes is his ability to be a playmaker off of the dribble. He has elite court vision and is a proven high-level passer. Sticking with the Justin Powell comparison, this is a guy who can be an excellent secondary ball handler in the Southeastern Conference. Double-digit scoring, 40% or better shooting from beyond the arc, and four or more assists per game are in his future.

When you analyze this clip look at Sheppard’s eyes as he drives to the basket. He is clearly looking ahead to the rim and scanning the floor to his right. However, the play ends up being the backdoor pass to his teammate cutting out of the corner to his left. That sort of all-encompassing vision is what translates to assists at the college level.

As already mentioned, Reed Sheppard has great potential as a secondary ball handler for Kentucky. We’ve already witnessed the importance of having multiple skilled guards this season as the Wildcats are playing faster and finding success with the increased tempo. You have to have guys like Sheppard who can lead the fast break when he gets the ball. This throw ahead in transition is textbook touch and vision. We will be seeing some of this in Lexington for years to come.

One of the most impressive parts of the North Laurel guard’s game is his ability to drive the ball equally well in either direction. That may not seem like an outstanding point for a Kentucky recruit, but even at the highest levels of college basketball most players are more comfortable with their dominant hand. A lot of times, it actually appears that Sheppard prefers driving it left. In this clip, the 6’3″ uses the quick inside-out dribble at the top of the key to get downhill to his left hand, jumps off of his outside foot to create some space from his defender, and finishes a tough left-handed layup at the rim. This is a big time play.

This clip shows Sheppard’s change of pace and explosiveness along with his playmaking ability. He sets up his defender by faking like he is going to go left coming off of the ballscreen but then quickly crosses over to his right hand to reject the screen. At that point his shoulders are by the defender and uses his athleticism at the end of his drive to finish. That left to right cross is definitely his signature move.

Comments / 0

Related
Larry Brown Sports

Report: LSU has made massive offer to top head coach

LSU is expected to pursue several big names for its head coaching vacancy, and one report claims they have already made a mammoth offer to one of the top coaches in the nation. Jake Crain, a former college football coach who used to work for Rivals.com, said on his “The...
NFL
The Spun

Nick Saban Has Message For Former Alabama Player That Transferred

On Thursday night, Alabama head coach Nick Saban addressed his team’s running back situation while making his weekly radio appearance. During that discussion, Saban mentioned one of his former players. Since the Crimson Tide are shorthanded at running back, Saban mentioned how Keilan Robinson would be “playing a lot” if...
ALABAMA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Virginia State
State
Tennessee State
State
Indiana State
The Spun

Paul Finebaum Admits 1 Major Program Has Gotten ‘Toxic’

ESPN college football analyst Paul Finebaum was not surprised by Florida’s decision to fire head coach Dan Mullen on Sunday. The Gators officially announced the decision on Sunday, with one game in the regular season remaining. Finebaum admitted that things had gotten “toxic” for the major program. “Well, he had...
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

No. 3 Team In The Country Goes Down On Saturday Night

For the second time this season, Purdue spoiled an undefeated Big Ten team’s season. On Saturday night, the Boilermakers defeated Michigan State by a final score of 40-29. ESPN analyst Lee Corso put the Spartans on upset alert before this game even began, saying “Michigan State is going to get beat this week and they’re out [of the College Football Playoff picture] anyhow.”
MICHIGAN STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
John Calipari
Person
Jeff Sheppard
rolling out

Deion Sanders reportedly interviewed to leave HBCU for Power 5 program

Coach Prime could be on his way out of historically Black colleges and universities. On Nov. 9, The Fort-Worth Star Telegram reported Deion Sanders is “in the mix” to become the next head coach at TCU, a Power 5 program under the Big 12 Conference. He interviewed for the job on Nov. 8, according to the report. The Power 5 conferences consist of the ACC, Big Ten, Big 12, Pac-12 and SEC. The source noted to the Texas outlet while the Jackson State coach is in the running, it doesn’t guarantee he’ll get the job or even if he’s a “leading candidate at this point.”
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

Current SEC Coach Is “Strong Candidate” For LSU Job

Another name is appearing on LSU’s head coaching radar. According to The Athletic’s Bruce Feldman, Kentucky Wildcats head coach Mark Stoops is in play as a “strong candidate” to fill the Tigers’ opening. “Kentucky’s Mark Stoops beat [Florida] and LSU this year,” Feldman tweeted. “He’s won at a place that...
COLLEGE SPORTS
Lexington Herald-Leader

Here are the star recruits most likely to join Reed Sheppard in Kentucky’s 2023 class

Kentucky started off its basketball recruiting class of 2023 in a big way Saturday morning, securing an early commitment from five-star prospect and UK legacy Reed Sheppard. The Cats appear to be in a prime position to land the No. 1 class for the 2023 cycle, and they’ve already hosted each of the top five prospects in that group for official visits to Lexington this fall, extending scholarship offers to all of those players.
KENTUCKY STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ncaa Tournament#Ohio State#Kentucky Wildcat#Midwest Basketball Club#Coach Calipari
The Spun

2 Names “Gaining Steam” For USC Head Coaching Opening

From the moment the highly-sought-after USC job opened up more than 10 weeks ago, plenty of big-time names from around the football world have been thrown about as replacement possibilities. But since former Trojans head coach Clay Helton was fired back in September, the USC football program has still yet...
COLLEGE SPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
College Basketball
NewsBreak
NCAA
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
On3.com

Once John Calipari turned up the heat, Reed Sheppard was Kentucky bound

The writing was on the wall long before Reed Sheppard committed to the Kentucky Wildcats on Saturday morning. His father Jeff needs little introduction to even the younger generations of the Big Blue Nation. His mother Stacey was equally special during her time as a hooper inside of Memorial Coliseum. His sister Madison stayed close to home and currently plays basketball at Campbellsville. Even his first-cousin Maci Morris, another familiar Kentucky native, is one of the all-time greats to come through the UK Women’s Basketball program.
KENTUCKY STATE
Lexington Herald-Leader

Telling Calipari, one and done, and what’s next. More on Reed Sheppard’s commitment.

There was a palpable sense of relief in the air of the North Laurel High School library on Saturday morning. That’s where star basketball recruit Reed Sheppard and a small group of family and friends had congregated just minutes after the 17-year-old announced his commitment to the University of Kentucky in the school’s gymnasium a little ways down the hall.
LEXINGTON, KY
On3.com

Joel Klatt predicts hires for major head coaching vacancies

The head coaching carousel is alive and well in college football, and the offseason hasn’t even arrived. With Florida, LSU and USC among the premium jobs open at this point, Fox Sports’ Joel Klatt joined Colin Cowherd on The Herd, where he predicted who each of those three teams will hire as their next head coach.
COLLEGE SPORTS
247Sports

Former LSU DB Elias Ricks has four schools standing out

Former LSU defensive back Eli Ricks jumped in to the transfer portal this week and said he already has four schools on his short list. Ricks is one of the nation’s top cover corners and is No. 1 rated player in 247Sports Transfer Rankings. He was a freshman All-American for the Tigers but various injuries including a shoulder that just required surgery, cut short his sophomore season.
COLLEGE SPORTS
On3.com

On3.com

Nashville, TN
15K+
Followers
14K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

The premier college sports and recruiting digital media company, featuring the most talented and experienced newsbreakers and storytellers, partnered with iconic fan publications and featuring a next-gen database tracking players from high school to the draft. From the founders of Rivals.com and 247Sports.com.

 https://www.on3.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy