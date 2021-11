Some witch or warlock has almost certainly put a hex on the Denver Nuggets, because this is just getting ridiculous. It must be some sort of dark magic. Jamal Murray won’t be back until the spring, it looks like Michael Porter Jr. will be out indefinitely as his problematic back resurfaces, Nikola Jokic has missed the last three straight games with a wrist issue, promising rookie Bones Hyland missed the last game with an ankle problem, and it was recently reported that up-and-coming combo guard P.J. Dozier will be out for the season with a torn ACL.

NBA ・ 3 HOURS AGO