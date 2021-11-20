ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
World

Covid-19: Six more deaths and 1,846 new coronavirus cases in NI

BBC
 5 days ago

BBC News NI outlines the latest data on coronavirus and Covid-19 vaccinations across Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland. Six Covid-19-related deaths have been reported in Northern Ireland on Saturday. Deaths are measured by recording those who died within 28 days of receiving a positive result in a...

www.bbc.com

Fox 59

1,914 new COVID-19 cases, 3 additional deaths reported in Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana Department of Health reported 1,914 new positive coronavirus cases and 3 additional deaths in its latest update. The agency’s dashboard puts the state’s 7-day all-test positivity rate at 10.5% with a rate of 20.4% positive for unique individuals. The delta variant was responsible for 95.2% of samples tested this month, according to state data.
INDIANA STATE
The Independent

UK Covid map: How many cases are in my area?

The UK recorded 44,917 new coronavirus cases on Monday, taking the total number over the last week to 292,417, a rise of 22,615 or 8.4 per cent on the preceding seven days.That gives the UK a case rate of 422.7 per 100,000 people for the seven-day period ending on 17 November 2021, according to the government’s latest figures.While the successful rollout of the vaccines over the course of the calendar year has continued to keep the British death rate low, that infection level has remained stubbornly high for weeks now, typically hovering around the 40,000-per-day mark with the occasional...
PUBLIC HEALTH
BBC

Covid-19: Hospitals at capacity with mainly unvaccinated patients

Doctors have warned hospital wards are being "brought to their knees" largely by unvaccinated Covid-19 patients. Gloucestershire Royal Hospital said its Intensive Therapy Unit (ITU) had reached capacity. It said the number of patients with Covid in the hospital was lower than at this time last year, but it had...
PUBLIC HEALTH
BBC

Scotland's Covid vaccination programme 'saved 27,000 lives'

More than 27,000 deaths in Scotland have been prevented by Covid vaccinations, according to World Health Organization (WHO) research. The paper, published in the medical journal Eurosurveillance, examined the vaccination programmes in 33 countries. Researchers estimate that 86% of deaths in Scotland among the over-60s were averted by vaccines. The...
PUBLIC HEALTH
BBC

Shropshire baby deaths: Ockenden report delayed until March

A major review investigating hundreds of cases in which mothers and babies may have been harmed has been delayed until March 2022. Senior midwife Donna Ockenden has been looking at services at Shrewsbury and Telford Hospital NHS Trust (SaTh) and her findings had been due in December. The delay follows...
WORLD
Best Life

These 6 States Are Seeing the Worst COVID Surges Right Now

Over the past few weeks, the steady decline of critical numbers on a national level has provided a sense of cautious optimism among some experts about the next phase of the pandemic. But now, it appears that COVID cases are making a slight rebound, especially in certain states that are seeing surges of the virus once again.
PUBLIC HEALTH
healththoroughfare.com

Fauci Releases Powerful Warning About Covid Pandemic

The novel coronavirus is still making headlines all over the place. Now, Fauci is also in the spotlight after he revealed a terrible warning. It’s been just reported that Fauci warned on Sunday that time was running short to prevent a “dangerous” new surge of Covid-19 infections. It’s also important...
PUBLIC HEALTH
EatThis

Virus Expert Warns These 19 States Will Have Next Surge

The much-feared "winter surge" of coronavirus is already here in much of America. "The two months of declining activity we saw after Delta's peak in mid-September, which took us from around 170,000 cases a day to 70,000 cases a day, are now in our rear view mirror," said virus expert Michael Osterholm on his podcast. " Now we're seeing this really abrupt U-turn with daily cases up to nearly 86,000 cases a day, which is 18% higher than it was two weeks ago. Hospitalizations, which sit at around 47,000, have also started creeping back up over the past few days. As a result, we'll likely see daily deaths start to follow suit, not the greatest news for a country that is still reported [to have] an average of 1,100 deaths a day from this virus." Even worse: "A total of 33 states reported growing cases over the past two weeks, 14 of those states saw cases increase by 40% or more," said Osterholm. Read on to discover 19 states that are in the biggest trouble right now, some worse than last year—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Micky joss

Another Case Of Monkeypox Virus Has Been Reported In America.

On Wednesday, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) said the second case of the monkeypox virus had been reported in the United States this year. A fatal but rare case of the monkeypox virus has been identified in a Maryland resident who had recently returned from Nigeria.
mprnews.org

Rising breakthrough COVID-19 cases cause hassles, health worries

ListenRising breakthrough COVID-19 cases cause hassles, health worries. Back in August, Jeannie Clark woke up with a tickle in her throat. "I'd run 3 miles that morning, just a tickle,” she said. But Clark, a pediatric nurse in Rochester, decided to stay home and get tested, just to be safe...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
International Business Times

42 Fully Vaccinated Indiana Residents Have Died Of COVID-19 Over 1 Week

More than 40 fully vaccinated residents have died of COVID-19 in Indiana over the past week as breakthrough infections continue to rise, according to state data. Indiana health officials recorded 42 cases of breakthrough COVID-19 deaths among the fully vaccinated between Oct. 29 and Nov. 4. The state has now reported 623 deaths among the fully vaccinated, which represents 0.018% of its inoculated population.
INDIANA STATE
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

Sharfstein: Maryland Unlikely To See A ‘Huge’ Winter Surge In Critical Covid-19 Infections

Former Department of Health and Mental Hygiene Secretary Dr. Joshua Sharfstein said Monday that because Maryland has a “very high vaccination rate” the state is unlikely to experience a “huge” winter surge in critical COVID-19 infections. To date, 88% of Marylanders are partially vaccinated, according to the Department of Health, and about 62% are fully […] The post Sharfstein: Maryland Unlikely To See A ‘Huge’ Winter Surge In Critical Covid-19 Infections appeared first on The Southern Maryland Chronicle.
MARYLAND STATE

