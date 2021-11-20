ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Paso Robles, CA

Senior couple from Paso Robles celebrate 72 years of happy marriage

By News Staff
Paso Robles Daily News
Paso Robles Daily News
 5 days ago
– Patsy and Glenn Tucker celebrated 72 years of a happy marriage on Nov. 18 at the Creston Village assisted living and memory care community in Paso Robles where they live.

Patsy and Glenn met during Patsy’s senior year of high school as a carhop. Glenn and his friends were there. It was Halloween night and Glenn made a bet with his friends that he could get a date with Patsy. He went over to her and asked if she would like to go to the midnight showing at the theater. Patsy was mad because all of her friends were having a party and she had to work, so she said yes.

Glenn had just gotten out of the Navy and was working. The next fall, Glenn asked Patsy to marry him and she said yes! They were married Nov. 18, 1949 in Avenal, California, then had a honeymoon in Pismo Beach.

“The Lord has blessed us with 72 years together,” says Patsy.

Glenn went to college at Westmont in Santa Barbara. He became a history teacher and taught for 42 years in Cares, Kettleman City, and Avenal. Glenn said he wanted a large family and he got one: they had four kids, three boys and one girl. A girl in Glenn’s first class needed a father, so they adopted her and the family became five.

So far, the Tucker family consists of five children, 13 grandchildren, 19 great-grandchildren, and two great-great grandchildren.

