Oklahoma Sooners need a big game from talented Wide Receiver group vs. Iowa State

By John Williams
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0UMBeS_0d2kK8l600

It’s arguably the deepest position group on the Oklahoma Sooners 2021 roster. They are a group that has had at least six different wide receivers make big plays for them throughout the 2021 season. Unfortunately, that didn’t show in the Sooners’ loss to the Bears.

In games against Kansas and Baylor, the Sooners didn’t have a wide receiver with more than 53 yards. They looked to course-correct against the Texas Tech Red Raiders when Marvin Mims and Mario Williams went for more than 100 yards but fell back to earth against the Bears.

The group was solid, but it didn’t have its best day. They seemed to have a hard time getting open even when Caleb Williams had time to throw. They struggled with the Bears’ physicality in their routes and at the catch point. According to Pro Football Focus, the Sooners lost all three of their contested catch opportunities. When Caleb Williams was off his game, the Sooners wide receivers needed to step up.

That said, a new week brings a new opportunity. And the wide receiver corps needs to cash in.

The Iowa State Cyclones bring a tough defense with them to Norman. In particular, they boast one of the nation’s best run defenses. While Oklahoma will work to get their ground game going against the Cyclones, the Sooners need their wide receivers to step up and make plays in the passing game.

This is a talented group that can make plays at every level of the defense. As much as finding some effectiveness in the running game would help the Sooners offense, getting a better performance from the wide receiver group would be huge.

It doesn’t matter who. The Sooners just need someone to step up and make plays to help their quarterback. The Sooners can’t afford to lose every contested-catch battle against the Cyclones because Caleb Williams will throw contested balls. He’s trying to allow his receivers an opportunity to make a catch. The receivers need to take advantage of those opportunities and win some for their quarterback.

Like with Caleb Williams, Lincoln Riley can help get his receivers in a groove early by getting the ball in their hands in space and letting them make a play.

With the 18th ranked run defense in the country coming to town, the Sooners’ rushing attack will likely face some tough sledding. Oklahoma will need to be better on the outside to move the football effectively.

