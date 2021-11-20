ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brevard County, FL

Driver of reported stolen car dies after rear-end crash, troopers say

By Jack DeMarco
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando
 5 days ago
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — Florida Highway Patrol is investigating a deadly crash that happened overnight in Brevard County.

Troopers said the crash occurred on northbound Interstate 95 near mile marker 208 around 2:50 a.m.

According to troopers, a 2019 Chevy Malibu which was traveling northbound on I-95 appeared to stop in the middle lane of the highway.

A motorhome, pulling a trailer, swerved to try and avoid the Malibu, but couldn’t avoid it and rear-ended the car.

The motorhome hit the Malibu, sending it off the roadway and into a ditch.

The driver of the Malibu exited the car and collapsed, troopers said.

The driver later died at the hospital.

According to troopers, the Malibu was reported stolen prior to the crash.

The driver of the Malibu has not yet been identified.

This crash remains under investigation.

