The wife of Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford issued an apology for throwing a pretzel at a fan during an altercation at the game against the San Francisco 49ers on Monday night. According to TMZ Sports, Kelly Stafford was in the stands when a fan behind her began trash talking. It led to Kelly throwing a soft pretzel at the man before being escorted away from the area by Levi's Stadium security. After the game, a fan called out Kelly for the incident, and she then apologized.

NFL ・ 7 DAYS AGO