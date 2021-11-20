Midland to host Cornerstone in NAIA tournament opener

The Lady Tigers with only three days of tryouts and two days of practice traveled to Salado to open up their first game with Salado. With first game jitters the Lady Tigers struggled to get things going against a very skilled Salado A team. We finally played good defense at the end of the 3rd and 4th quarters. In the end SBMS lost to a very good team. In the second game SB went against a very physical Georgetown team Tippet Middle School. The Lady Tigers played with much more confidence and hustle and scored 7 points which was a plus for the team, since we only scored on basket the first game. We definitely have our work cut out for us, but there is great potential and we will see what we are made of this Thursday when we have our first home game against Bonham.

BASKETBALL ・ 9 DAYS AGO