FOXBORO (CBS) — After missing nearly the entire 2020 season with a bone spur injury in his foot, Carles Gil returned to the Revolution in 2021 and made play after play after play for the Supporters’ Shield winners. Gil finished the 2021 season as the league leader in assists with 18, and he set a new MLS record with 130 chances created. For his efforts, Gil was named Major League Soccer’s Comeback Player of the Year on Wednesday. No one made plays like Gil during 2021. He dished out eight game-winning assists for New England, tying the MLS single-season record. He also...

MLS ・ 1 DAY AGO