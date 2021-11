One of Ubisoft's greatest-ever video games is currently completely free to download and keep. Even better? For once it's not an Assassin's Creed or Far Cry game. Way, way back in the day, back when Ubisoft spent its time on more than the same three or four franchises, there was a series called Splinter Cell. In 2005 we got Splinter Cell: Chaos Theory, and it absolutely slapped. It remains one of the slickest stealth-action games ever made, and is so, so worth your time. I usually don't care at all whether or not you check out the free games we report on because, why would I? But this time? I implore you: play Splinter Cell: Chaos Theory.

