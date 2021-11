MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — As we approach the holiday season of giving, Minnesota’s largest city has been ranked the most generous city in the country. A recent study from LawnStarter compared 130 of the biggest cities in the United States, with key indicators including philanthropic behavior, share of donors, number of homeless shelters, and “even the number of locals who converted their Little Free Library into a food sharing box for hungry neighbors.” Minneapolis topped the list, just ahead of Seattle, Washington and Portland, Oregon. St. Paul also fared well on the list, ranked No.7. Minneapolis stood out when looking at individual generosity rank...

