Inside the Numbers: Panthers vs Washington Game Preview

This week's game between the Carolina Panthers and Washington Football Team will mean a lot to a lot of folks in a number of ways. Cam Newton is set to play in his first game at Bank of America Stadium since rejoining the Panthers, Washington head coach Ron Rivera will be visiting Carolina for the first time since being fired by the Panthers in 2019 along with former Panthers QB Taylor Heinicke, QB Kyle Allen, WR Curtis Samuel, and C Tyler Larsen who were all in the organization in recent years.

Then, there is the significance of the game. The Panthers sit at 5-5 on the season but a win would increase their chances of making the playoffs. With the final four games of the season being against playoff teams, these next three weeks are going to be huge for Carolina with very winnable games against Washington, Miami, and Atlanta.

But first things first, Washington.

When the Panthers have the ball

Panthers offenseStatsWashington defense

320.9 (27th)

Total Yards Per Game/Allowed

376.4 (27th)

116.0 (14th)

Rushing Yards Per Game/Allowed

97.1 (6th)

3.95 (24th)

Rushing Yards Per Attempt/Allowed

4.01 (6th)

204.9 (28th)

Passing Yards Per Game/Allowed

279.3 (30th)

25 (T-21st)

Sacks Allowed/Sacks

19 (T-20th)

36.2 (25th)

Third Down Efficiency

55.2 (32nd)

20.5 (21st)

Points Per Game/Allowed

27.3 (28th)

Cam Newton will be making his first start of the season on Sunday but whether if he plays the entire game or not is still unknown. Offensive coordinator Joe Brady said on Thursday that they are preparing backup QB P.J. Walker to play as well. Assuming all goes well, I doubt we see Walker touch the field. The coaching staff isn't throwing the entire playbook at Newton but instead just having him focus on that week's game plan.

As far as Newton's arm is concerned, there doesn't appear to be much of an issue. For the very little portion of practice we got to see this week, Newton seemed to have good zip on the ball and looked as good as he did before the shoulder injury occurred.

Washington's defense was expected to be one of the top units in the league coming into the season but that has not been the case whatsoever. It's really been a tale of two defenses, to be honest. The front seven has done an exceptional job of slowing down the run game and forcing teams to throw the ball. The only problem? Forcing teams to throw the ball plays into Washington's weakness - the secondary. Last week, Washington had without a doubt its best defensive game of the year, limiting Tom Brady and the Buccaneers to just 19 points. Brady threw two interceptions on the day as well.

For Carolina, I think they are completely comfortable running the ball into the teeth of Washington's front. Even more so now that Chase Young and Montez Sweat are on injured reserve. Losing those two is a huge blow to a defense that thrives on stopping the run. Also, that is where Washington's pass rush comes from so it'll be a bit of a challenge for Jack Del Rio's defense to get in the face of Newton.

Although this may be Cam's first full game, this is the perfect defense to do it against. A secondary that has been gashed week after week that no longer has its top two guys on the edge. I'm not sure Joe Brady will completely open up the playbook for Newton but they won't shy away from taking some shots down the field.

When the Football Team have the ball

Washington offenseStatsPanthers defense

345.4 (18th)

Total Yards Per Game/Allowed

280.7 (2nd)

115.4 (14th)

Rushing Yards Per Game/Allowed

107.0 (12th)

4.31 (14th)

Rushing Yards Per Attempt/Allowed

4.23 (14th)

230.0 (20th)

Passing Yards Per Game/Allowed

173.7 (1st)

20 (T-16th)

Sacks Allowed/Sacks

27 (T-4th)

38.5 (19th)

Third Down Efficiency

33.1 (4th)

20.6 (20th)

Points Per Game/Allowed

19.3 (6th)

With Taylor Heinicke at quarterback, Washington's passing game is somewhat limited. He does a good job of keeping plays alive and making something out of nothing but he's not going to kill you in the air. Most of their production in the passing game comes from WR Terry McLaurin and RB J.D McKissic picking up yards after the catch. If Curtis Samuel is available for Washington Sunday, that will give Heinicke something he hasn't had all season - a reliable 3rd down option.

As far as Panthers defensive coordinator Phil Snow is concerned, Washington will place their focus on running the ball, possibly around 40 times. Snow says that when a team can rush the ball 40 times, it's hard to stop.

"The quarterback is really active. I think he's really competitive, he moves around well and creates problems for you. But they're getting physical running the football. They have a big downhill back and they have a back who is a really good receiver. And if you look at their offensive line last week, they really dominated Tampa, which is hard to do. I think they're starting to play the way they want to right now, so we've got our hands full."

Should the Panthers eliminate the running game, it will force offensive coordinator Scott Turner to put the ball in the air with an average quarterback against the league's best secondary. That in itself spells disaster for Washington.

Kick off between Carolina and Washington is set for 1 p.m. EST.

