As we prepare for the Kentucky Baptist Convention’s annual meeting this month, many do not realize this gathering used to be in the summertime. For years, the Kentucky Baptist Convention (then called the General Association of Baptists in Kentucky) would take place every June. In 1909, H. Boyce Taylor, pastor of First Baptist Church of Murray, made a motion that the state annual meeting be moved to the week after the second Sunday in November, so it would not be at the same time as the Southern Baptist Convention. The motion passed and Kentucky Baptists have continued to meet in November ever since.

MURRAY, KY ・ 9 DAYS AGO