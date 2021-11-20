ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Score Predictions for Panthers vs Washington

By Schuyler Callihan
Schuyler Callihan: Panthers 24, Football Team 16

Carolina's defense is going to have a feast on this middling Washington offense. If you take out last week's performance against Tampa Bay, the Football Team has put up 13, 10, and 10. The Panthers are one of the best defensive units in the entire NFL and should be able to have their way throughout much of the afternoon. On the other side of the ball, no one really knows what to expect in Cam Newton's first start. As long as he and P.J. Walker in spots protect the football, I see the Panthers collecting their sixth win of the season. Bank of America Stadium will be one of the best atmospheres in the NFL this Sunday. If you haven't yet, get a ticket now. You won't want to miss it.

Matt Alquiza: Panthers 27, Football Team 13

A complete effort by the Panthers leads to an easy victory over a disappointing Football Team this Sunday. Cam Newton’s presence energizes the offense and they produce at levels we haven’t seen in weeks. DJ Moore and CMC both score touchdowns making their fantasy owners happy in the process of a Carolina win. It’s ho-hum on the other side of the ball as the defense puts together another complete effort. Taylor Heinicke turns the ball over a couple of times and the WFT running game gets stifled as the defense cruises yet again.

Tyler Ball: Panthers 29, Football Team 19

While Taylor Heinicke and the Washington Football Team have been on a roll lately and everything seems to be clicking on both sides of the ball, the absence of a hurt Chase Young will be noticed and the pressure for the WFT defense might crumble. I’d look for this absence to lead to missed tackles and large gaps for the Panthers' run game to take advantage of. This week I’m looking for the Panthers to throw more, possibly screens and wheel routes. I think it’s important that while Cam can run the ball that he gets the rest of his WRs energized with some rhythm early on. Another note is that this will be a unique head-to-head QB competition given that Heinicke was a third-string backup for Newton in 2018 for the Panthers. Both of these players have been coached by Ron Rivera, two different throwing styles but similar characteristics of strong leadership. I look for Heinicke to go safe short throws in the first half then try for the deep passes later in the second half as well as try to make plays with his feet to pick up short downs. However, with the energy coursing throughout Bank of America Stadium, I’d expect the Panthers to come out on top.

