With about 6:35 left in the game, Sydney Wood drove baseline and kicked it to Veronica Burton, waiting deep on the left wing. Burton hit the three, her fourth of the night, ran back on defense high-fiving and smiling, and seconds later, got in the way of a UC-Santa Barbara pass and recorded her fifth steal of the afternoon: A good representation of today’s game and a good look at what’s to come the rest of the season.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 11 DAYS AGO