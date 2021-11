President Joe Biden praised the jury’s verdict in the trial of three white men convicted on Wednesday of the murder of Ahmaud Arbery, a Black man who was jogging through a Georgia neighborhood before being ambushed and attacked.The president said in a statement that the verdict proved “the justice system is doing its job”, while noting that the killing of Mr Arbery was a reminder of how much progress America still needs to make on the issue of racism.“Ahmaud Arbery’s killing – witnessed by the world on video – is a devastating reminder of how far we have to go...

PUBLIC SAFETY ・ 22 HOURS AGO