Lostintranslation firmly back in business at Ascot

Lostintranslation ended a two-year barren spell with an impressive victory in the Chanelle Pharma 1965 Chase at Ascot

The nine-year-old had not got his head in front since landing the Betfair Chase at Haydock on this weekend in 2019 – but he roared back to form in this Grade Two heat.

Trained by Colin Tizzard, who endured a disappointing campaign by his own high standards last term, Lostintranslation was sent off at 4-1 under Brendan Powell on his first run since pulling up in the Cheltenham Gold Cup back in March.

Powell was happy to bide his time as Sam Twiston-Davies set out to make all on Master Tommytucker, with Ascot specialist Dashel Drasher in close attendance throughout the early exchanges.

However, the latter was under pressure at the top of the straight, along with 3-1 favourite Defi Du Seuil, as Master Tommytucker really set sail for home.

Lostintranslation shut down his move quickly though, taking lead the after jumping the penultimate fence before sailing over the last to record a four-length verdict.

