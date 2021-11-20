ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Mason Greenwood misses Watford match after testing positive for Covid

By NewsChain Sport
 5 days ago
Manchester United forward Mason Greenwood has tested positive for Covid-19.

The 20-year-old was a notable absentee from the side named to face Watford at Vicarage Road on Saturday afternoon, with manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer revealing the forward’s positive test in his pre-match interviews.

Greenwood has been a key member of Solskjaer’s squad this season, scoring four goals in 14 appearances in all competitions.

The 20-year-old will have to undergo a period of isolation ahead of a key period for the under-pressure Red Devils.

United face a crunch Champions League group stage trip to Villarreal on Tuesday before travelling to Premier League leaders Chelsea next Sunday.

Greenwood’s absence at Watford opened the door for summer signing Jadon Sancho to start, with the England international yet to hit his stride since arriving from Borussia Dortmund.

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mason Greenwood
Person
Jadon Sancho
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Watford#Red Devils#Manchester United#Borussia Dortmund
