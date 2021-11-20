ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida May Feed Starving Manatees to Combat Record Deaths

By Corbin Bolies
 5 days ago
Federal and Florida officials are working to combat the state’s record manatee deaths, and that may include food delivery service. The state’s Fish and...

Related
‘Desperately Needed’ Military Docs, Nurses Sent to Michigan Amid COVID Spike

The federal government will send a team of military medical personnel to Michigan to help the state cope with one of the worst coronavirus surges in the country. Doctors, nurses, and respiratory therapists—two teams of 22 people each—will assist doctors at hospitals run by Michigan Health & Hospital Association, which requested that Gov. Gretchen Whitmer seek assistance from the federal government. Nearly 4,000 adults are hospitalized with COVID-19 in Michigan, up 87 percent from a month ago. Brian Peters, CEO of the Hospital Association, said, “Many hospitals throughout the state are operating at capacity, delaying nonemergency medical procedures and placing their emergency departments on diversion.” Peters called the conditions in Michigan “dire” and the federal help “desperately needed.”
MICHIGAN STATE
Video Shows Waukesha Parade Suspect Going for Sandwich After Chaos in Wisconsin

A video captured by a doorbell cam appears to show the suspect accused of driving through crowds at a holiday parade in Wisconsin visiting a man’s house for a sandwich after he allegedly killed five people. The clip was obtained by NBC News, and it shows the suspect, 39-year-old Darrell Brooks, knocking on the front door of resident Daniel Rider at his home a half-mile from the Waukesha Christmas parade route. Brooks can be heard saying: “I called an Uber and I’m supposed to be waiting for it over here, but I don’t know when it’s coming... Can you call it for me please? I’m homeless.” Rider told NBC News he was watching football when Brooks knocked on his door and was unaware of what had happened near his home 20 minutes earlier. Rider said he invited Brooks inside to give him a jacket and let him use his phone, and he also made the suspect a sandwich. “All of a sudden, I look outside my street and I see a few cop cars drive by and I’m getting extra nervous,” said Rider, who then asked Brooks to leave. The video ends with Brooks being apprehended by police.
WISCONSIN STATE
Dem Staffer Fired After Calling Waukesha Attack ‘Karma’

A Democratic Party staffer in Illinois has been fired after sparking outrage with her “callous” take on the deadly Christmas parade attack in Waukesha, Wisconsin. The DuPage Democratic Party announced the news in a statement late Monday, saying they had “severed all ties” with Mary Lemanski once they saw “her callous and reprehensible posts” about the attack that left five people dead and nearly 50 others injured Sunday. Lemanski, who was the social-media director for the party in the county, had used the attack to criticize the acquittal of Kyle Rittenhouse. “Living in Wisconsin, he probably felt threatened,” Lemanski wrote, referring to Rittenhouse’s defense for shooting three protesters. “I just believe in Karma and this came around quick on the citizens of Wisconsin,” she reportedly wrote, adding that “you reap what you sow.” The tweets, and her Twitter account, were subsequently deleted. Democratic Party of DuPage County Chair Ken Mejia-Beal said in a statement Monday: “She does not speak for us and we unequivocally reject her statements about the tragic events that occurred yesterday in Waukesha.”
PUBLIC SAFETY
