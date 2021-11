Last Friday, Judge Brenda J. Penny ruled to end the conservatorship that has controlled nearly every aspect of Britney Spears’s life for the past 13 years. Following the momentous decision, Spears posted a video to her Instagram of the #FreeBritney crowd outside the courthouse, calling Friday “the best day ever.” Her lawyer, Mathew Rosengart, addressed the crowd: “Britney, as of today, is a free woman, and she’s an independent woman,” he said. “It’s a somber day for me, for Britney Spears, and I think a lot of us who have been following conservatorships and how they operate.”

