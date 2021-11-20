Saturday Spotlight: Khalil Herbert

Randy Gregory has suffered a calf injury and the MRI results aren’t exactly good Dallas Cowboys news. Gregory is going to miss at least a few games and there’s a real chance the Cowboys place him on Injured Reserve, meaning he’d miss at least 3 if that happens. Cowboys Report host Tom Downey has the breaking Cowboys news on Gregory and a look at some potential Randy Gregory replacements, led by Micah Parsons. Cowboys rumors will heat up now around Randy Gregory replacements. The Cowboys are already without DeMarcus Lawrence and the loss of Gregory is a huge blow to a team that NEEDS him as a pass rusher.

NFL ・ 14 DAYS AGO