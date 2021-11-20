ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Kante leads Chelsea to 3-0 win over former club Leicester

By The Associated Press
Kansas City Star
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleChelsea midfielder N’Golo Kante marked his latest return to former club Leicester with a brilliant individual goal to help the Premier League leaders to a 3-0 win on Saturday. There was also a second league goal of the season for Christian Pulisic after his entrance as a second-half substitute...

www.kansascity.com

Comments / 0

Related
chatsports.com

Chelsea move SIX POINTS clear at the top of the Premier League with Antonio Rudiger, N'Golo Kante and Christian Pulisic all on target in a classy 3-0 victory to heap more misery on Leicester

N’Golo Kante was on target at former club Leicester as Premier League leaders Chelsea dominated Saturday's lunchtime kick off to maintain their unbeaten away record. After Antonio Rudiger had headed the visitors into an early lead, Kante fired home from the edge of the box after 28 minutes against the team he won the title with in 2016.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Tribal Football

Chelsea midfielder Kante: Always special to score and win against Leicester

Chelsea midfielder N'Golo Kante was delighted with his goal in victory at Leicester City. That it came against his former club only added to its significance, and after the shot bent into the corner of the net Kante couldn't contain a big smile spreading across his face. It crowned a typically enterprising run from the middle of the park.
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

N’Golo Kante shines as Chelsea cruise to victory at Leicester to move clear at top of Premier League

Premier League leaders Chelsea got back to winning ways with a convincing 3-0 demolition of Leicester on Saturday.First-half goals from Antonio Rudiger and N’Golo Kante put Thomas Tuchel’s men on course at the King Power Stadium before Christian Pulisic added a third after the break.The European champions could have had more with Ben Chilwell hitting the crossbar and the offside flag ruling out three further strikes in the second half.It was an emphatic response from the London side, who have had two weeks to dwell on their disappointing draw with struggling Burnley last time out.For Leicester the frustration goes on,...
PREMIER LEAGUE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Christian Pulisic
Person
Hakim Ziyech
Person
Kasper Schmeichel
Person
Youri Tielemans
Person
Ben Chilwell
WNCY

Soccer: Kante, Chilwell injuries take shine off Chelsea’s win

(Reuters) – Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel said he was worried by injuries to midfielder N’Golo Kante and full back Ben Chilwell during their 4-0 Champions League win https://www.reuters.com/lifestyle/sports/chelsea-thrash-juve-4-0-reach-champions-league-knockout-stage-2021-11-23 over Juventus on Tuesday. Chelsea secured their place in the last 16 but Kante limped off in the first half while Chilwell...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Chelsea vs Juventus LIVE: Champions League result, final score and reaction

Trevoh Chalobah, Reece James, Callum Hudson-Odoi and Timo Werner struck to sink Juventus 4-0 and march an imperious Chelsea into the Champions League’s last 16. The defending champions battered the outclassed Italians, Chelsea booking their place in the knockout stages but also overhauling their Serie A rivals at the top of Group H.
PREMIER LEAGUE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#England#King Power Stadium#Christian#The Premier League
Daily Mail

PSG players 'believe Zinedine Zidane's arrival as their new manager is imminent', with Mauricio Pochettino keen on taking over Manchester United in stunning mid-season coaching swap

Paris Saint-Germain's players believe Zinedine Zidane becoming their new manager is 'imminent', with Mauricio Pochettino keen to take over at Manchester United. Pochettino, the current incumbent at the Parc des Princes, has been identified as a prime candidate at Old Trafford after Ole Gunnar Solskjaer was dismissed. And any approach...
PREMIER LEAGUE
101 WIXX

Soccer-Leipzig manager, captain to miss Brugge clash due to COVID

(Reuters) – RB Leipzig head coach Jesse Marsch plus captain and goalkeeper Peter Gulacsi will miss Wednesday’s Champions League trip to Club Brugge after testing positive for COVID-19, the Bundesliga club said on Tuesday. Assistant coach Marco Kurth will also not travel to Belgium following a positive case in his...
UEFA
SB Nation

Manchester United 0-2 Arsenal: United fall prey to deserved defeat

Manchester United fell to a disappointing 2-0 defeat to Arsenal at Leigh Sports Village, failing to cut down the gap between themselves and the Gunners. Hunting for their first league win since the beginning of October, Marc Skinner brought back some regular first-teamers following the Conti Cup win over Manchester City. Alessia Russo, Leah Galton and Ella Toone returned to the attack. Ona Batlle kept her place, following her late winner against the city rivals in midweek.
PREMIER LEAGUE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Belgium
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Premier League
Soccer
Crystal Palace F.C.
NewsBreak
Chelsea F.C.
NewsBreak
Sports
AFP

Ronaldo fires Manchester United into Champions League last 16

Cristiano Ronaldo's excellent goal helped Manchester United begin life after Ole Gunnar Solskjaer with a 2-0 victory over Villarreal on Tuesday and seal their place in the Champions League last 16. Ronaldo's splendid lob was then capped by Jadon Sancho's first United goal at the Ceramica, where caretaker manager Michael Carrick dropped Bruno Fernandes to the bench. Fernandes was on the pitch for both of United's goals after being brought on in the 66th minute, but it was Ronaldo who proved the difference again, his instinctive shot in the 78th unlocking a game that looked destined to remain goalless. After a turbulent few days that saw Solskjaer sacked following Saturday's humiliating 4-1 defeat by Watford, United were able to calm the storm with a win that leaves them three points clear at the top of Group F.
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Jurgen Klopp makes player welfare top priority as Liverpool take on Porto

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp will make player welfare top priority heading into the Champions League dead rubber at home to Porto but believes he can still select a side which respects the competition.Victory last time out against Atletico Madrid means Klopp’s side qualified for the last 16 with two matches to spare.With at least eight players already injured or doubtful for the match, the Reds boss knows he has to manage his options with 12 games in 40 days.He has been punished before as last December he played Diogo Jota in a match against Midtjylland which had nothing riding on...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Duluth News Tribune

Christian Pulisic leads USMNT to 2-0 win over Mexico

Christian Pulisic came off the bench and scored in the 74th minute and Weston McKennie added a goal in the 85th minute as the United States defeated Mexico 2-0 Friday night in a World Cup qualifier in Cincinnati. Zach Steffen made four saves to post the shutout for the U.S....
MLS
Tribal Football

Chelsea attacker Pulisic happy with goal in win at Leicester

Chelsea attacker Christian Pulisic was delighted to score in victory at Leicester City. Pulisic's strike was his first for his club since his return from an ankle injury and came shortly after he had been introduced as a substitute. "It is a massive strength, we've seen that the whole season,"...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Tribal Football

Chelsea boss Tuchel hails Pulisic, fullback pair for win at Leicester

Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel says his fullbacks were key to victory over Leicester City. Chelsea won 3-0 with goals from Toni Rudiger, N'Golo Kante and Christian Pulisic. On his fullbacks, Tuchel said: "We understand better and better – the whole team and me included – where we can take risks, where we can change our positions, adapt our positions. We don't go fully overconfident or do crazy stuff, but we have a wild momentum and freedom in our offensive movements.
PREMIER LEAGUE

Comments / 0

Community Policy