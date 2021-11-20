ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Steelers to activate QB Ben Roethlisberger from reserve/covid list to start against Chargers

By Joe Rutter
 5 days ago
Ben Roethlisberger will be activated from the reserve/covid list Saturday with the “expectation” of starting Sunday night for the Pittsburgh Steelers in their prime-time game at the Los Angeles Chargers.

Team spokesman Burt Lauten made the announcement Saturday morning before the Steelers boarded their charter flight to California. Lauten said Roethlisberger will take a separate flight Saturday afternoon.

Roethlisberger needs to be activated by 4 p.m. Saturday in order to play in the game.

Roethlisberger was placed on the reserve/covid list a week ago, resulting in backup Mason Rudolph starting against the Detroit Lions and taking the first-team snaps at quarterback this week in practice.

In order to be removed from the reserve/covid list, Roethlisberger needs to pass separate PCR tests taken at least 24 hours apart and be free of symptoms for at least 48 hours. Those are the requirements for vaccinated players who are symptomatic. Roethlisberger reported having symptoms last weekend before he tested positive for covid.

If Roethlisberger starts vs. the Chargers, it will mark the second time in as many years that he played despite missing an entire week of practice. In 2020, he was a close contact of Vance McDonald, who tested positive. Roethlisberger was cleared on the eve of the Steelers’ game against Cincinnati, and he threw four touchdown passes in a 36-10 victory.

Rudolph also prepped to start that game, and he was asked this week how he would handle sitting out another anticipated start because of a late Roethlisberger return to the active roster.

“That’s the battle between self and team,” Rudolph said. “We’re all going to feel that way inside, but at the end of the freaking day what matters is the team and going out and winning the game. Regardless of who is playing the quarterback position for the Steelers, we want to win. We want to continue to stack wins in our column and set ourselves up for the postseason.”

