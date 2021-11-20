ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Peyton Manning featured in new Caesars commercial

By Jon Heath
USA Today
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleShortly after announcing their new deal with Caesars Entertainment, the Mannings — dad Archie and sons Peyton, Cooper and Eli — released their first television commercial for the company’s sportsbook app last week. The TV spot, titled “Holidays: Dinner Party” shows...

broncoswire.usatoday.com

Comments / 0

Arch Manning hopes to accomplish something Peyton & Eli couldn’t

All anyone wants to talk about is which college Arch Manning will eventually commit to playing quarterback for. The 6’4″, 215-pound quarterback has thrown for over 5,000 passing yards and over 70 touchdowns in his three-year career with Isidore Newman and he’s got major interest from Texas, Georgia, Alabama, LSU, Clemson, Ole Miss, and other top programs.
Peyton and Eli Manning age difference revealed after latest Manningcast episode

ESPN’s Manningcast has taken the sports world by storm, featuring two of the greatest quarterbacks the NFL has ever seen. But what’s the age difference between Peyton and Eli Manning? Let’s find out. Peyton and Eli Manning are two of the greatest quarterbacks ever. Both left their mark in the...
Peyton Manning explains why he's no longer a Saints fan. 'It hurts a little.'

Peyton and Eli Manning often like to get in jabs at each other during their Monday Night Football ManningCast, and the Giants-Buccaneers game was no different. Eli playfully took Peyton to task for his lack of loyalty when it comes to his NFL allegiances during an interview with former Secretary of State Condoleezza Rice.
Peyton Manning Had Special Request For Major College Football Coach

A Tennessee alum, Hall of Fame quarterback Peyton Manning decided to show up to Saturday’s Vols-Bulldogs game. Before the game, he apparently had an interesting conversation with one of the head coaches. Following the game – a 41-17 Georgia win at Neyland Stadium – Bulldogs head coach Kirby Smart revealed...
WATCH: Condoleezza Rice roasts Peyton, Eli Manning on Manningcast

Former US Secretary of State and College Football Playoff committee member Condoleezza Rice had some trash talk ready for Peyton and Eli Manning. Joining the brothers’ Monday night Manningcast, Rice was asked about her fandom of Alabama. After setting the record straight that the Crimson Tide are actually her third-favorite...
Peyton apologizes for 'Manning Cast curse' put on Bills' Josh Allen

The ‘Manning Cast curse’ bit the Buffalo Bills and quarterback Josh Allen. On Nov. 1, Allen appeared on ESPN’s broadcast of Monday Night Football with brothers Peyton and Eli Manning. There’s been a trend that continued with the Bills after . The telecast with the Mannings feature all kind of...
Manning Family Teaming With Caesars Sportsbook

The Manning legacy is by far one of the most notorious in sports. In particular, the brothers Peyton and Eli Manning have provided us with no shortage of unforgettable moments. Peyton’s career started as a hyped No. 1 draft pick, saw plenty of record-breaking stat years along the way, and ended with a Super Bowl win over the Carolina Panthers. Eli, on the other hand, is best known for numerous incredible postseason wins, especially his two Super Bowl victories against Tom Brady and the New England Patriots. Now, the two have transitioned into media stars with their own popular game cast of Monday Night Football. And, as you’d expect with anyone in the sports world, betting is next. Here’s what you have to know about the Manning family’s transition to sports betting culture.
Peyton Manning should win an award for the amount of lettuce he can inhale in one bite

Eli Manning roasted his older brother Peyton while he tried to eat lettuce during the ManningCast on Monday. After another hiatus, Eli and Peyton Manning made their return on the ManningCast in Week 10. While watching the Los Angeles Rams take on the San Francisco 49ers, Peyton and Eli Manning took the usual digs at each other. For the younger Manning, he decided to once again poke fun at his older brother eating during the broadcast.
Peyton Manning Has Warning For Georgia Before Tennessee Game

In just under 48 hours, Georgia will take the field for a contest against the Tennessee Volunteers in an SEC showdown. Before the game kicks off, Volunteers legend Peyton Manning had a warning for the Bulldogs. He thinks Kirby Smart and company need to be on high alert heading into the game this weekend.
