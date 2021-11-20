ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aerospace & Defense

Pilot killed, 2 others injured in ‘mishap’ at Air Force base in Texas

By Nexstar Media Wire
 5 days ago

(NEXSTAR) – One pilot was killed and two others injured during a “mishap involving two T-38C Talon trainer aircraft” at Laughlin Air Force Base in Texas on Friday, according to a new release.

Specific details of the incident were not disclosed, though officials had previously said the accident “took place on the runway.”

“Losing teammates is unbelievably painful and it is with a heavy heart I express my sincere condolences,” said Col. Craig Prather, commander of the 47th Flying Training Wing , in a statement included with the release. “Our hearts, thoughts, and prayers are with our pilots involved in this mishap and their families.”

The Air Force is not releasing the names of the pilots at this time.

An investigation is ongoing.

The 47th Flying Training Wing at Laughlin Air Force Base specializes in “undergraduate pilot training” for the Air Force and Air National Guard, according to the Laughlin Air Force Base. The base is located near Del Rio, Texas.

