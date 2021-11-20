Interior design and regional growth

The holidays are almost here, which means you’ll likely be having guests over in the near future. Whether that’s family or friends, it’s always worth snapping up some new plates, bowls and napkins to prepare. Function is obviously paramount here—it’s important to have a matching set that will last and can withstand dinner party wear and tear—but much of the decision comes down to personal taste. Some will prefer a more neutral-toned set, while others may want to make a big statement, especially if they’re already going all-out for the festive season. To help make the decision a bit easier, we polled seven interior designers for their tableware go-tos. The results were wide-ranging, and include everything from bright, fuchsia plates from Ginori 1735 to more pared-back, textured options from Roman & Williams. Grab a few of those and others from the list below for your big holiday gathering this season.

INTERIOR DESIGN ・ 6 DAYS AGO