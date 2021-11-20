ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Soccer

Werder coach Anfang quits over vaccine certificate investigation

By Reuters
Reuters
Reuters
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3jOylv_0d2kGdPk00

BERLIN, Nov 20 (Reuters) - Werder Bremen coach Markus Anfang quit on Saturday after German authorities began to investigate the authenticity of his COVID-19 vaccination certificate.

Anfang, who on Friday denied using a fake certificate, said he was resigning for the good of the club and the team. His assistant coach Florian Junge also stepped down.

"I decided to terminate my role as head coach at Werder with immediate effect given the burdensome situation for the club, the team, my family and me personally," Anfang said in a club statement.

Werder, playing in Germany's second division this season, had said on Friday an investigation was under way over the coach's vaccination certificate, with Anfang saying he had done nothing wrong and that he had been vaccinated twice at an official vaccination centre.

He said he had then digitised his vaccination certificate at a pharmacy.

"Markus and Florian show responsibility with this decision and contribute to ending the turmoil of the last days surrounding the team," said Werder managing director Frank Baumann.

"We respect this decision and will start the search for a new head coach."

The vaccination of players and team staff has been an issue for months in German football.

Bayern Munich midfielder Joshua Kimmich has triggered a heated public discussion as the most high-profile player to refuse inoculation, with the Germany international citing concerns over the long-term effects of the vaccine.

Reporting by Karolos Grohmann; Editing by Hugh Lawson

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

Related
101 WIXX

Soccer-Leipzig manager, captain to miss Brugge clash due to COVID

(Reuters) – RB Leipzig head coach Jesse Marsch plus captain and goalkeeper Peter Gulacsi will miss Wednesday’s Champions League trip to Club Brugge after testing positive for COVID-19, the Bundesliga club said on Tuesday. Assistant coach Marco Kurth will also not travel to Belgium following a positive case in his...
UEFA
abc17news.com

Werder Bremen coach accused of using fake vaccine document

BREMEN, Germany (AP) — Werder Bremen says its coach Markus Anfang is under investigation by German authorities for allegedly using a fake certificate of vaccination against the coronavirus. The second-division German soccer club says it was made aware of the allegations late Thursday and that Anfang denies wrongdoing. The Bremen prosecutors’ office has confirmed to the dpa news agency that it is looking into the claim.
SOCCER
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Markus Anfang
Person
Joshua Kimmich
Daily Mail

Werder Bremen boss Markus Anfang steps down from his role amid investigation into an alleged use of a forged Covid-19 documentation

Werder Bremen manager Markus Anfang has resigned from his position after German authorities launched an investigation into an alleged use of a forged Covid-19 vaccination documentation. Anfang and his assistant Florian Junge left their roles on Saturday morning just two days after the German second division side had claimed that...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

PSG boss Mauricio Pochettino unwilling to discuss links to Manchester United job

Mauricio Pochettino was unwilling to discuss rumours linking him with Manchester United as he prepared for Paris St Germain’s Champions League clash across town at Manchester City.PSG’s former Tottenham boss is considered a potential candidate for the new vacancy at Old Trafford created by the sacking of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer The Argentinian said at his pre-match press conference: “I am not a child. The rumours are there, I understand what is going on.Mauricio Pochettino in Manchester for a press conference tonight - to preview PSG's game at Man City pic.twitter.com/UWazjGWHdy— Andy Hampson (@andyhampson) November 23, 2021“But this type of thing...
PREMIER LEAGUE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vaccinations#Berlin#Bayern Munich#Werder Bremen
AFP

Ronaldo sends Man United into last 16, Chelsea thrash Juventus

Manchester United booked their place in the Champions League last 16 as Cristiano Ronaldo scored in a 2-0 victory at Villarreal on Tuesday, while holders Chelsea also reached the knockout phase by thumping Juventus. In Group G, Lille made Salzburg wait to reach the last 16 as Jonathan David scored a first-half winner in a 1-0 victory in France.
UEFA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
F.C. Bayern Munich
Place
Berlin, DE
Place
Europe
NewsBreak
Public Health
Country
Germany
NewsBreak
Vaccines
NewsBreak
Sports
Reuters

German COVID-19 deaths pass 100,000 mark in fourth wave

BERLIN, Nov 25 (Reuters) - Germany crossed the threshold of 100,000 COVID-19-related deaths on Thursday with a surge in infections posing a challenge for the new government. Another 351 people have died from coronavirus, bringing the total since the start of the pandemic to 100,119, data from the Robert Koch Institute for infectious diseases showed. The number of new daily cases hit a new record of 75,961.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Reuters

France extends COVID-19 booster shots to all adults

PARIS, Nov 25 (Reuters) - France said on Thursday it would make COVID-19 booster shots available to all adults, toughen rules on wearing face masks and ramp up health pass checks as it seeks to curb a fifth wave of infections that risks undermining its economic recovery. The number of...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel ‘worried’ by Ben Chilwell injury after Juventus rout

Thomas Tuchel has admitted fears over Ben Chilwell’s knee injury in Chelsea’s 4-0 Champions League demolition of Juventus Chilwell and N’Golo Kante hobbled out of Chelsea’s thumping of Juventus at Stamford Bridge, with both picking up knee concerns.Chelsea boss Tuchel admitted hoping for the best on both counts, but conceded England wing-back Chilwell has the more concerning complaint.Trevoh Chalobah, Reece James Callum Hudson-Odoi and Timo Werner struck to sink sorry Juventus, who were unable to live with the rampant Blues.Now Chelsea will be left to sweat on France midfielder Kante and England star Chilwell’s availability for Sunday’s Premier League...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Reuters

Reuters

232K+
Followers
244K+
Post
115M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy