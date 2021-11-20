Woman Admits To Attempted Murder Of Man She Married To Obtain Citizenship In Westchester

A Jamaican woman who married a man from Westchester to illegally obtain US citizenship has admitted to attempting to kill her 74-year-old husband, authorities announced.

Olivia Raimo, age 30, who married a New Rochelle senior to gain citizenship, slit his wrist with a straight razor pleaded guilty to attempted murder, authorities said.

On Friday, Nov. 19, Raimo pleaded guilty to second-degree attempted murder.

Westchester County District Attorney Mimi Rocah said that on Jan. 24, 2020, while in her victim’s New Rochelle home, Raimo pushed him, wedging him between the toilet seat and a wall, and then slit his wrist with a straight razor.

A home health aide arrived at the residence during the incident, but was refused entry by Raimo, Rocah said.

The aide proceeded to contact the New Rochelle Police Department, which responded, with officers reporting that they heard the victim screaming from the bathroom.

The man was transferred to Jacobi Hospital in the Bronx, where he underwent two surgeries to reattach the tendons in his arm. The attack resulted in the victim losing all function in his hand.

According to Rocah, the incident happened after Raimo and the victim, who married in 2017, met with an attorney to prepare for an interview with the United States Citizenship and Immigration Services to demonstrate their marriage was legitimate.

During the meeting, they were informed that they would have a hard time passing their marriage interview.

Raimo was subsequently arrested on Feb. 11, 2020, following an investigation into the incident.

“Violent acts are particularly heinous when they target the elderly,” Rocah said. “My Office will continue to work with our partners in law enforcement to pursue justice for all vulnerable victims of crime.”

When she is sentenced, Raimo will get 15 years in prison, followed by five years of post-release supervision.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.