Gas prices hold steady in NJ, across nation ahead of holiday

TRENTON, N.J. (AP) — Gas prices held steady in New Jersey and across the nation at a level that analysts say is the highest in eight years for the period just before Thanksgiving.

AAA Mid-Atlantic says the average price of a gallon of regular gas in New Jersey on Friday was $3.45, the same as last week. Drivers were paying an average of $2.21 a gallon a year ago at this time.

The national average price for a gallon of regular gasoline was $3.41, also the same as last week. Drivers were paying $2.11 a gallon on average a year ago at this time.

AAA predicts that 53.4 million people will travel for the Thanksgiving holiday, up 13% from last year, with 90% (or 48.3 million) of them on the roads. Analysts say the tight supply of crude oil and increased demand during the holiday weekend will likely keep gas prices “fluctuating instead of dropping for some time.”