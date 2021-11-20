Macy’s partners with local nonprofit to give away coats

Soles4Souls Five hundred new coats being distributed in Memphis on Saturday (Soles4Souls)

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Macy’s will be giving away coats in partnership with Clothes4Souls, a division of Soles4Souls.

They will distribute more than 500 brand new coats from Macy’s to families in the Frayser community during Girls Inc. of Memphis’s annual Harvest Festival event on Nov. 20 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Macy’s, through its 2021 “Buy a Coat and We’ll Donate One” campaign, donated 20,000 brand new coats nationwide to Clothes4Souls, a release said.

The giveaway is located at 1179 Dellwood Ave.

©2021 Cox Media Group