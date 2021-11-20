ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bellmore, NY

More Protests Planned After Kyle Rittenhouse Found Not Guilty On All Counts

cbslocal.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMore protests are planned Saturday, including one at...

newyork.cbslocal.com

New York Post

Rioters wreak havoc in pro-cop NYC neighborhood after Kyle Rittenhouse verdict

Mayor-elect Eric Adams condemned an angry mob that wreaked havoc on a sleepy middle-class Queens community as they protested Kyle Rittenhouse’s acquittal. “It’s one thing to protest at any elected official’s office … but to come to a neighborhood and openly destroy property, be disruptive and throw objects at the residents of the neighborhood — that is unacceptable in our city,” fumed Adams during a Saturday news conference in Middle Village.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
City
Bellmore, NY
Black Enterprise

Black Father and Daughter Armed With Rifles March Alongside Demonstrators in Anti-Rittenhouse Protest

The racial climate has been on unsteady ground in recent months due to injustices against people of color. With the recent not guilty verdict for Kyle Rittenhouse in the killing of two unarmed men and wounding another, the country is on edge once again. A Black father-and-daughter team took to the streets to help protect those who are protesting the recent verdict in the Rittenhouse case.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
TheDailyBeast

Jailed Rioter Begs Judge for Release: I’m Sick of Spending Time With Other Rioters

A far-right militia man who was seen wielding a baseball bat at the Capitol riot has reportedly begged to be released from prison because he’s tired of spending time with other jailed rioters. Robert Gieswein, a Colorado man linked to the far-right Three Percenters, was hit with a string of riot-related charges after the Jan. 6 insurrection. He’s pleaded not guilty to all charges and is in jail awaiting trial. But, in a handwritten letter to U.S. District Judge Emmet Sullivan filed Thursday, Gieswein begged for pre-trial release, arguing that it’s harmful for him to spend all his time with other accused rioters. Gieswein wrote: “It’s not healthy to spend every day in here like it’s Groundhog’s [SIC] Day, with people with the same viewpoint, in the same situation... It is natural in this environment for the conversation to turn to January 6, and for us to look to each other for strength.” He went on to argue: “It’s easy to get stuck in your bubble in this environment... Outside, I could choose to seek out other perspectives.”
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Transgender woman left with broken jaw after guards put her in male prison, lawsuit claims

A transgender woman was badly beaten after being forced to share a jail cell with three men last year, leaving her with a jaw fractured in two places, according to a lawsuit.Kristina Frost is suing San Diego County and its sheriff’s department for damages, accusing them of negligence and failure to protect or deliberate indifference to safety risks and needs.According to the lawsuit, Ms Frost’s driver’s licence and other paperwork said she was a woman, and she had been wearing “feminine” clothes at the time of her booking.However, she was placed against her wishes in a “minimally monitored” cell with...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Mid-Hudson News Network

Four wounded in “running gun battle”

NEWBURGH – Gunfire broke out around 4 p.m. on Wednesday in the City of Newburgh sending four young men to the hospital. The incident near Carson and William Streets was described as one eyewitness as a “running gun battle.” (Facebook video from Urban Updatez) Mayor Torrance Harvey called for unity...
NEWBURGH, NY
Public Safety
Daily Mail

Children of 87-year-old Long Island woman who died of COVID are suing a funeral home for $88 million claiming that it mistakenly swapped the body with that of another woman

The children of an 87-year-old Long Island woman who died of Covid-19 are suing a funeral home for $88 million claiming it mistakenly swapped the body with that of another woman. Salimah Lee, Ishmael Williams and their nine siblings are suing Slinger-Hasgill Funeral Home in Amityville over the alleged mix-up...
LAW
Pioneer Press

Murder charges: Nail hammered into heel of man whose body was dumped in rural Dakota County

Two more people were charged Monday in the beating death of a 39-year-old Minneapolis man whose body was found dumped in a rural Dakota County culvert last spring. Arturo Morales-Ceras, 34, of Minneapolis faces one count of second-degree murder, while his girlfriend, Tomasa Martinez, 30, of Minneapolis, faces one count of kidnapping, according to a news release from the Hennepin County attorney’s office. A third defendant, Ivan Contreras-Sanchez, was charged Friday with second-degree murder.
DAKOTA COUNTY, MN
CBS Philly

Gregory Kelemen Found Dead After Allegedly Beating, Killing Daughter With Baseball Bat, Seriously Injuring Wife In Voorhees

VOORHEES, N.J. (CBS) — A Voorhees Township man accused of beating his daughter to death with a baseball bat and critically injuring his wife has been found dead. Authorities confirm 57-year-old Gregory Kelemen’s body was found around 11:30 a.m. Tuesday in a wooded area near the 300 block of Preston Avenue. This is near the Robin Hill Apartments Police say he died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound. But police say his attack on his daughter and wife happened about a mile away at the alleged killer’s home, all of it stunning neighbors. “I couldn’t sleep at all last night,” neighbor Kara Morley said....
VOORHEES TOWNSHIP, NJ
CBS Pittsburgh

3 Women Arrested For Allegedly Shooting Up Ambridge Home

AMBRIDGE, Pa. (KDKA) – Three women are accused of firing shots into a home in Beaver County. Officers were called to 59 Economy Village for a report of shots fired and a possible home invasion around 2 a.m. Sunday, Ambridge police said. Hailey Owen and Precious McCracken, both 29, were arrested along with 23-year-old Zaynah Dye. (Photo Credit: KDKA) According to the criminal complaint, the women tried to recover a stolen gun that they believed was inside the home. A teenager and his parents were inside the residence. When the trio tried to force their way through the front door, the man inside said...
AMBRIDGE, PA

