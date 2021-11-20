ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Restaurants

There's virtually no difference between fast-food restaurants like McDonald's and fast-casual restaurants like Chipotle anymore

By Mary Meisenzahl
Business Insider
Business Insider
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3HftDg_0d2kFTV900
  • Fast-casual chains are adding drive-thrus and cutting down on wait times.
  • Fast food is getting more expensive with slower service.
  • Distinctions between the two types of restaurants are disappearing.

Quick-service chains got a boost across the industry over the last year and a half, and it's changed how they work. Fast food keeps getting slower, while fast-casual chains have embraced drive-thrus and sped up service.

Fast food is fairly clearly defined, and recognizable to the average customer. Chains like McDonald's, Wendy's, and Burger King sell food that can be quickly prepared and sold, often burgers and fries. The definition of fast-casual is fuzzier, closer to a marketing term. The difference comes down to higher costs at fast-casual restaurants, along with upscale decor and being aimed towards adults rather than children, according to Darren Tristano, executive vice president of Technomic research firm.

These distinctions are become less clear by the year, and they might not matter anymore. When COVID-19 closed dining rooms in spring 2020, delivery and takeout became the main ways people were buying food out, and chains scrambled to make that faster and viable. The major fast-food chains were already well-equipped to survive a drop in indoor dining, with established drive-thrus and systems for efficient food pickups.

Chains that were traditionally considered fast-casual took a cue from fast food and started adding drive-thrus and other ways for customers to get in and out quickly. Chipotle, which had built its business model on customized burritos and burrito bowls made behind an assembly line right in front of customers, ramped up expansion of Chipotlanes, the brand's drive-thrus. In 2019 before COVID-19 shifted the quick-service landscape, Chipotle had just 10 Chipotlanes. As of September 30, there were 284 in the US, with 36 of 41 Chipotles opened in 2021 including drive-thrus.

Chipotle executives said that Chipotlanes have higher margins because they typically have higher sales and operate more efficiently than the traditional format, and so other fast-casual chains are following Chipotle's lead. Sweetgreen, Qdoba, and Panera have all released their own plans for smaller restaurants focused on takeout with drive-thrus.

While fast-casual is getting faster and adding drive-thrus, fast food is getting slower and more expensive. Average wait time in fast-food drive-thrus increased nearly 30 seconds since 2020 to just over six minutes this year, while Chipotle pushed average drive-thru time down to 10 minutes. Waits have steadily increased over the last few years, from 234 seconds in 2018, to 327 seconds in 2019 and 356.8 in 2020, resulting in this year's relatively long waits.

Picking up a quick meal from McDonald's, Burger King, or another fast-food chain isn't as inexpensive as it once was, either. Prices at fast-food restaurants rose 7.1% compared this October compared to last year, according to new data released by the Bureau of Labor Statistics. In July, Insider reported on some chains raising prices by as much as 10%. The greatest price increases were 10% at Taco Bell, 8% at McDonald's, and 8% at Dunkin', followed by Chipotle and The Cheesecake Factory, according to analysis from Gordon Haskett.

Customer experiences at different kinds of chains are increasingly the same. Digital sales made up nearly half of orders at Chipotle in the last quarter, and over 20% of sales at McDonald's. For the average person ordering through an app and picking up food from a counter inside, it doesn't matter whether a restaurant refers to itself as fast casual, fast food, or something else completely.

Do you have a story to share about a retail or restaurant chain? Email this reporter at mmeisenzahl@businessinsider.com.

Comments / 71

Macy more
4d ago

what is this some kind of McDonald's propaganda getting you to go back to that place. there's a big difference in the quality of food

Reply(6)
10
Robert G
5d ago

That’s why people who value good food just cook at home anyway. Let them worry about it.🙏🏼

Reply(12)
28
HealWorld
3d ago

Duh maybe I'm a genius are everyone else just average 🤪 I mean who doesn't know that. If you want the best cooked food. Go to a organic grocery store and cook your own food at home.

Reply
3
Related
Mashed

McDonald's Employees Wish You'd Stop Doing This In The Drive-Thru

There's something about McDonald's that many of us just can't resist. There are the crispy fries, delicious sandwiches and burgers, and dreamy ice cream concoctions (although we probably should be staying away from those, considering we've been warned time and again about how often those ice cream machines break), to name a few. As much as we all love a good, simple drive-thru order of a burger and fries, there's a lot more going on in a run-of-the-mill McDonald's restaurant than we often realize.
RESTAURANTS
Mashed

The Red Flag On Your Chick-Fil-A Receipt Has A Secret Meaning

You've seen the advertisements. You've seen the online campaigns. Which fast-food company has the best chicken sandwich? Which hunk of fried white meat beats the band? While they pump out ad after ad online or on your TV, they seem to be more annoying than getting you to want a chicken sandwich from them, right? Fortunately, there's a place that does away with all the showmanship, the glitz, those eye-rolling attempts to sound relatable and tell you plain and simple: "Eat mor chikin'."
RESTAURANTS
CNET

Where to get a 'free' sandwich today because #NationalSandwichDay

Planning to pick up a sandwich today? Save yourself some cash by visiting a restaurant that's participating in National Sandwich Day -- that's today, Nov. 3. You'll want to bring a friend, because most of these deals are "buy one, get one free" or "buy one, get one half price." At this time, we haven't found any restaurants handing out free sandwiches without a purchase yet. Here's where to go.
RESTAURANTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Chipotle Restaurants#Fast Food Restaurants#Fast Food#Food Drink#Mcdonald#Wendy#Technomic#Chipotles
Mashed

This Expensive McDonald's Menu Item Will Cost You Around $30

People will do anything to get their hands on a chicken sandwich, whether it be waiting in the Chick-fil-A drive-thru for hours at a time or getting in a knife fight in the Popeyes parking lot. There's just something about chicken sandwiches that causes people to make questionable decisions. For McDonald's in Lebanon, that translates to paying upwards of $30 for a single Grand Chicken Deluxe, or the slightly meatier Grand Chicken Special (via McDonald's).
RESTAURANTS
AOL Corp

McDonald’s customer baffles TikTok with ‘brilliant’ money-saving breakfast hack: ‘You’re getting ripped off’

A TikTok user is going viral after sharing his “brilliant” McDonald’s breakfast hack. The fast-food hack, which shows how to save money on the chain’s most popular breakfast sandwiches, comes courtesy of the HellthyJunkFood TikTok account (@hellthyjunkfood). It’s just the latest wallet-friendly fast-food tip to go viral on the app.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
wmar2news

Chick-fil-A will give you 2 free milkshakes for the holidays

The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Don't Waste Your Money may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer's website. It’s officially time for holiday treats, and if you have a...
RESTAURANTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Burger King
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
EatThis

McDonald's New Burger Debuts at These Locations Today

Today marks the American debut of McDonald's highly anticipated new burger. The chain will begin selling the McPlant at a handful of locations across the country, ushering in a new era of plant-based menu items going as mainstream as it gets. The McPlant will become available at only eight McDonald's...
RESTAURANTS
Thrillist

Everyone Gets Free Taco Bell Today. Here's When & How to Get Yours.

It's the big day. You and everyone else in the US have the opportunity to snag a totally free taco from Taco Bell. For the last 10 years, Taco Bell has run the "Steal a Base, Steal a Taco" promotion. It's simple. When the first base is stolen in the World Series, it triggers a massive giveaway across the US. Baseball lovers and taco lovers can unite on November 4 to grab a totally free Nacho Cheese Doritos Locos Taco.
RESTAURANTS
Popculture

McDonald's Employee Vents After Being Blindsided by 6,400 Item Order

TikTok has become the venue of choice for many fast-food chain employees, including one who went viral earlier this week when she complained about a 6,400-item order that a customer needed in just four hours. The video was posted by @brittanicurtis23, and has racked up almost 300,000 views in just two days. The TikToker told one of her followers that the bill reached $7,400.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
Popculture

Chick-Fil-A Reveals They Have a Major Problem With Customers at Their Locations

Chick-Fil-A's new CEO, Andrew T. Cathy, knew the company he inherited from his father has a unique problem when he took the job. The fast-food chain's restaurants remain so popular that many of them are too busy, leading some potential customers to not eat there. It's one of the reasons why customers will see Chick-Fil-A locations so close together, as the company hopes to spread out its consumer base. The company estimates that as many as 30% of potential customers decide not to stop by because a location is too busy.
RESTAURANTS
shefinds

Chick-fil-A Just Made A Major Announcement For Holiday--Customers Are Furious!

Chick-fil-A will be closed for an entire weekend because of how Christmas falls this year–and customers are not happy about it! In case you missed it, Christmas is on a Saturday this year, and since the Christian chicken chain is typically closed on both Christmas day and *all* Sundays, diners will have to wait until Monday, December 27th for the restaurant’s roughly 2,600 locations to reopen. That’s a long time to wait for a chicken sandwich or nuggets!
RESTAURANTS
Mashed

28% Agree This Is The Best Restaurant To Eat At On Thanksgiving

There's no shame in not wanting to deal with the giant Thanksgiving prep and cleanup — trust us, we don't either. Luckily, there are a ton of great options that are open on Thanksgiving Day that you can take your family to, without sacrificing the traditional flavors that you love. Golden Corral will provide its classic, all-you-can-eat buffet with some Thanksgiving twists (via Good Housekeeping). And according to The Daily Meal, in previous years, you could get this all for the low price of $12.99.
RESTAURANTS
Business Insider

Business Insider

302K+
Followers
20K+
Post
154M+
Views
ABOUT

What you want to know about business. A section of Insider.

 https://www.businessinsider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy