WASHINGTON, DC (LOOTPRESS) – U.S. Senators Shelley Moore Capito (R-W.Va.) and Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.), members of the Senate Appropriations Committee, today announced a $1,750,000 Rebuilding Americas Infrastructure with Sustainability and Equality (RAISE) grant to support the Charleston Capital Connector Project. Specifically, the funding was made available through the U.S. Department of Transportation (DOT) and will upgrade approximately 3.5 miles of the Kanawha Boulevard East and approximately 0.25 miles of the adjacent Greenbrier Street corridors. The project will also plan and design bike lane extensions to the South Side Bridge and 35th Street Bridge.

CHARLESTON, WV ・ 6 DAYS AGO