Bringing a gift to a holiday party is never a simple task. So we spoke to the DMV’s lifestyle insiders on what to buy, where, and how get it in the hands of the host. “You don’t want to be the 12th bottle of merlot at a holiday party,” says Candace Ourisman, who co-founded the DC-based gift concierge company Secretly Gifting. Consider what you might like to receive yourself. “Red Barn Mercantile has a treasure trove of fabulous gifts for the home,” says Ourisman of the Alexandria shop. “I love a good pairing, and would be so thrilled to receive their beautiful wood cheeseboard with The Wine & Cheese Pairing Swatchbook.”

SHOPPING ・ 13 DAYS AGO