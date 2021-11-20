ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Illinois State

Illinois State Museum debuts store with state-themed items

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) — A new store at the Illinois State Museum in Springfield will feature products from the state, along with state-themed souvenirs, specialty foods and toys.

It’ll be called the Shop and it opens to the public on Saturday. Families are invited to attend an opening event during the day in their flannel and fleece pajamas.

The store is located in the first floor of the Illinois State Museum, which owns and operates the Shop to fund programs and research.

Cinnamon Catlin-Legutko, the museum’s director, called the opening an important moment in the museum’s return to operations.

Former Gov. Bruce Rauner’s administration shut down the museum in 2015 during an ongoing budget impasse. It reopened the following year but since then it has seen closures related to the coronavirus pandemic.

The museum was established in 1877 and has branch facilities in Lewistown and Lockport.

