ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Killington, VT

World Cup ski racing returns to Killington Nov. 27-28

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 5 days ago

KILLINGTON, Vt. (AP) — Killington ski resort is making final preparations as it again hosts women’s World Cup ski racing on Thanksgiving weekend.

The event was postponed last year amid the pandemic. This year tickets are being sold to control attendance and proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test within 72 hours is required to attend.

“We usually have about 15,000 people each day and we are trying to cut that in about half. Even though it is an outdoor event, we really wanted to be able to get people to be careful in terms of being too close to each other,” said Mike Solimano, Killington’s president and general manager.

Snow guns have been blasting and race organizer FIS gave Killington a positive snow control Wednesday, which means the race is on.

“We’re feeling confident, I mean it’s definitely been warm, and it’s been a struggle, but it looks like we’re gonna make it,” Solimano said this week.

Comments / 0

Related
The Associated Press

Inaugural DP World Tour starts with Hidalgo leading in SA

JOHANNESBURG, South Africa (AP) — The inaugural season of the DP World Tour started on Thursday with Angel Hidalgo of Spain shooting 6-under 65 to lead the first round of the Joburg Open before play was suspended because of bad weather. South African golfer Thriston Lawrence was also 6 under...
GOLF
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

662K+
Followers
352K+
Post
302M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy