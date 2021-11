Welcome to this week’s Monday Finish, where we’re listening to morose Taylor Swift songs and thinking about our golf game. Let’s get to it!. In the summer of 2019 Martin Trainer came to New York City. He’d been planning to play the Northern Trust Open, the first event of the FedEx Cup Playoffs, but slid just far enough in the rankings that he finished the regular season outside the top 125. No playoffs. He’d won the Puerto Rico Open that February but missed 11 consecutive cuts to finish the season — and many times it wasn’t close.

GOLF ・ 9 DAYS AGO