Steelers QB Ben Roethlisberger activated for Sunday’s game

Seattle Seahawks v Pittsburgh Steelers PITTSBURGH, PENNSYLVANIA - OCTOBER 17: Ben Roethlisberger #7 of the Pittsburgh Steelers warms up prior to facing the Seattle Seahawks at Heinz Field on October 17, 2021 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Justin K. Aller/Getty Images) (Justin K.Aller/Getty Images)

Pittsburgh Steelers Quarterback Ben Roethlisberger will play in Sunday’s game against the Los Angeles Chargers after being taken off COVID-19 protocols on Saturday.

He will be added to the 53-man roster and will be active for the game.

He will fly separate this afternoon from the team’s charter plane to Los Angeles with the expectation of starting Sunday night, according to the team.

Roethlisberger was placed on the COVID list last Saturday and needed to have two negative tests prior to be able to rejoin the team. The rest of the team boarded their charter flight to Los Angeles early Saturday morning prior to Roethlisberger’s clearance, according to our news partners at DK Pittsburgh Sports.

It is expected Roethlisberger will start for the Steelers Sunday night against the Chargers replacing Mason Rudolph who was the starting quarterback against Detroit in Roethlsberger’s absence.

©2021 Cox Media Group