ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Cold start to the week, showers return for Thanksgiving

By John Gross
WNEM
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGood Monday afternoon! We hope it a great start to the new week. (perhaps a short workweek for many). A gusty cold front came through during the evening hours on Sunday bringing along a few showers and snow showers. That cold front is now well east of the region, but it...

www.wnem.com

Comments / 0

Related
WNEM

More snow tonight into Tuesday morning

Good Monday evening/night! We hope its been a great start to the week. Our next round of snow returns this evening, which could bring some slippery roads late tonight and Tuesday morning. We're also tracking a slight "warm-up" mid week. Here's the latest forecast!. Weather Alerts. Winter Weather Advisories are...
SAGINAW, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Thanksgiving#Cold Start#Brightest Day
WNEM

More snow tonight into Tuesday morning

Good Monday evening/night! We hope its been a great start to the week. Our next round of snow returns this evening, which could bring some slippery roads late tonight and Tuesday morning. We're also tracking a slight "warm-up" mid week. Here's the latest forecast!. Weather Alerts. Winter Weather Advisories are...
SAGINAW, MI
Free Lance-Star

FREDERICKSBURG AREA WEATHER: A cold start to week, then a warmup

Dry air and gusty winds will make today feel much chillier in the Fredericksburg area. A cold front pushed through Fredericksburg Sunday afternoon, but the cooler air trailing it delayed its arrival until Sunday night. This Monday morning, local thermometers bottomed out in the low and mid 30s, while afternoon highs will struggle to reach the upper 40s. Northwesterly breezes will gust over 20 mph as well, forcing wind chill values 5 to 8 degrees below actual air temperature readings.
FREDERICKSBURG, VA
cbs4indy.com

A cold start to the week; a big warmup ahead

While it’s a cool start to the week, big changes are ahead. As you’re headed out Monday morning, you’ll need the winter gear. We’re off to a frosty start as temperatures have fallen to the low and mid 20s. A disturbance passing to our north will bring snow showers to portions of Wisconsin and Michigan. We aren’t likely to see any rainfall across central Indiana, however, a few isolated sprinkles or light showers can’t be completely ruled out.
ENVIRONMENT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
WLFI.com

A cold start to your Monday but 60-degree weather is possible later this week

(WLFI) - Good Monday morning! This morning lows are in the lower 20s region-wide. We are seeing a few high-level clouds to start off. The rest of the day we will be seeing increased cloud cover. A low chance of a sprinkle or two is possible this afternoon however, given the level of dry air in the upper levels, most of this may dissipate before it hits the ground. Some sleet could be possible as well as the clipper will pass through this afternoon.
ENVIRONMENT
WLKY.com

Weekly weather planner: Cold, then heating up into the 60s to start December

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — After a relatively nice and seasonable weather weekend, warmer changes are heading our way. First, let's talk about what's ahead for Monday. Clouds are expected to increase in the afternoon as skies turn partly to mostly cloudy. While no rain is expected, cooler conditions prevail as highs top out in the middle 40s. Here's a look at temperatures across the area this afternoon:
LOUISVILLE, KY
CBS Chicago

Chicago Weather: Mostly Cloudy, Flurries Possible

CHICAGO (CBS)– A cold start to the work week. Monday will be a mostly cloudy day with temperatures in the upper 30s and flurries possible. There’s a chance for light snow early, especially north of the city where a light dusting is possible. Sunshine returns Tuesday with milder temperatures. Then, a gradual warm up through the middle of the week. By Thursday, highs reach the middle 50s.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Baltimore

Maryland Weather: Winds Contribute To Chilly Weather, Plus A Chance For Flurries

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — It has been a chilly and windy start to the work-week. Highs today did not make it out of the 40s today, making it feel like winter for sure! Clouds will be on the increase overnight as temps fall just below freezing. Another Alberta Clipper system is slated to dive into the mid-Atlantic Tuesday morning. It will be a very fast-moving system and will be lacking significant moisture, but it will bring the potential for flurries and a light snow shower to parts of central Maryland. The best chance to see these conversational snowflakes will be for areas north and...
MARYLAND STATE
Register Citizen

Chilly temps, more snow showers this week in CT, weather service says

The forecast this week in Connecticut calls for chilly temperatures and the possibility of more snow showers, according to National Weather Service. Monday is expected to bring mostly sunny skies, with a high near 40 degrees. There will be a light breeze in the morning. Monday night will be mostly clear, with a low around 23 degrees.
CONNECTICUT STATE
CBS Chicago

Chicago Weather: Clearing Overnight, Milder Tuesday

CHICAGO (CBS) — After some evening light showers/flurries, we’ll clear out in the overnight with lows in the low 30s. It will be mostly sunny and milder Tuesday with highs in the mid-40s. Clouds return Tuesday night ahead of a weak clipper system that will allow for a slight chance for patchy rain and flurries on Wednesday morning. (Credit: CBS 2) The first day of December will be mild with highs on Wednesday afternoon in the low 50s. Expect mid-50s for Thursday, which is nearly 15 degrees above average, with a partly cloudy sky. (Credit: CBS 2) Changes arrive this weekend with colder temperatures on Saturday, and a chance for a rain and snow mix of Sunday with highs in the 30s. (Credit: CBS 2) TONIGHT: Clearing skies overnight. Low 32. TUESDAY: Mostly sunny. High 46. WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy. Patchy light rain/flurries possible early. High 50.
CHICAGO, IL
WNEM

First Warn 5: Monday morning, Nov. 29

As you head out early today, it should be a mostly smooth morning drive. Keep an eye out for slippery roads in areas that had lake-effect snow most of the day on Sunday, especially in the Thumb, but overall most areas should be just fine.
ENVIRONMENT
CBS Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh Weather: Morning Snow Showers

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — We are waking up to temperatures right around the freezing mark and even a dusting on the roads for places north. Light scattered snow showers will continue through the early morning then taper off during the day. At the most a half of an inch could accumulate. (Photo Credit: KDKA Weather Center) The next chance of snow showers will be overnight tonight as a weak shortwave moves across the region. Little to no accumulation is to be expected. Just watch out for icy spots as temperatures will be around the freezing mark again. (Photo Credit: KDKA Weather Center) We warm up each day this week with highs back to normal Wednesday. We make it to the 50’s Thursday with a few rain showers. (Photo Credit: KDKA Weather Center) By the weekend there’s a small chance for rain showers Saturday but it’ll be seasonable with a little sunshine if you need to hang your Christmas decorations. WEATHER LINKS: Current Conditions | School Delays & Closings | Local Radar | Weather App | Photos Stay up to date with the KDKA app, which you can download here.
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Chicago

Chicago Weather: Chilly Wind Monday Night

CHICAGO (CBS) — A disturbance over Wisconsin is generating a few rain or snow showers across our region, but much of the activity is not reaching the ground in our local area with dry air at the surface. So any sprinkles or flurries taper off Monday evening and skies become partly cloudy. A cold front crosses our area Monday night, bringing a gusty, northwest wind flow. The low is 32. (Credit: CBS 2) For Tuesday, the high is 45 with mostly sunny conditions. (Credit: CBS 2) The next system Tuesday night into Wednesday does not have a lot of moisture to work with. On Wednesday, morning snow showers around sunrise may change over to a cold rain throughout the morning. (Credit: CBS 2) The high for Wednesday is 49.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Denver

Denver Weather: ‘No Snow November’ Becomes ‘Dreadfully Dry December’ This Week

DENVER (CBS4) – One of the warmest and driest November’s on record in Denver will seamlessly transition into an equally warm and dry start to December this week. High temperatures will be close to records most days this week starting with a forecast high of 71 degrees in Denver on Monday. That’s about 25 warmer than normal for the end of November and about 5 degrees warmer than it was on Sunday. (source: CBS) Monday will bring the total number of above normal days this month to 24 of 29. November is currently averaging about 6 degrees above normal which is huge from...
DENVER, CO

Comments / 0

Community Policy