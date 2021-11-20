ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
U.S. Politics

Conflict over abortion laws won't abate if Roe v. Wade falls

By DAVID CRARY
SFGate
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn both sides of America’s abortion debate, activists are convinced that Roe v. Wade — the 1973 Supreme Court ruling establishing a nationwide right to abortion — is imperiled as never before. Yet no matter how the current conservative-dominated court handles pending high-profile abortion cases — perhaps weakening Roe,...

www.sfgate.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Skanner News

Supreme Court Could Redefine When a Fetus Becomes a Person, Upholding Abortion Limits While Preserving the Privacy Right Under Roe v. Wade

Since the Supreme Court recognized a constitutional right to abortion almost 50 years ago, a powerful legal movement has sought to overturn the ruling, while abortion rights advocates have fought to protect it. On Dec. 1, 2021, the court will hear a case many believe will force the conservative justices...
CONGRESS & COURTS
The New Yorker

If Roe v. Wade Goes, What Next?

Listen and subscribe: Apple | Spotify | Google | Wherever You Listen. Sign up to receive our weekly newsletter of the best New Yorker podcasts. The Supreme Court, with a 6–3 majority of conservative Justices, is hearing critical cases on abortion rights. If it approves restrictive state laws, large swaths of the country might quickly ban abortion. Jia Tolentino co-hosts a special episode on the future of abortion rights in America, which includes a discussion of the doctrine of privacy that is now in jeopardy, a visit to the Mississippi clinic at the center of one of the court cases, and a conversation with abortion activists in Mexico. Just after celebrating the decriminalization of abortion in Mexico, they began strategizing how to help pregnant people north of the border, in Texas, which recently banned nearly all abortion.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
State
Michigan State
State
Mississippi State
State
Illinois State
State
Pennsylvania State
State
Wisconsin State
State
Missouri State
MSNBC

Why the new polling on abortion rights and Roe v. Wade matters

With Republican-appointed justices enjoying a dominant majority on the U.S. Supreme Court, GOP policymakers at the state level have scrambled to impose new restrictions on Americans' reproductive rights. The most odious is Texas' new bounty system, but it's not the only anti-abortion measure approved of late. And while there's no...
U.S. POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Abortion Rights#Abortion Laws#Republican#Democratic#Gop#The Supreme Court
wsgw.com

A majority supports keeping Roe v. Wade in place – CBS News poll

As the U.S. Supreme Court prepares to hear an abortion case that poses a challenge to Roe v. Wade, most Americans want that 1973 ruling concerning abortion to remain in place. If it is overturned and the matter is left up to the states, a majority would want abortion in their own state to be legal in all or most cases: more than six in 10 say so. Only 14% would want their state to make it illegal in all cases.
CONGRESS & COURTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
NewsBreak
ACLU
audacy.com

New poll: Nation still supports Roe v. Wade, disapproves of new Texas abortion law

A new poll is showing the country as a whole widely disapproves of the latest anti-abortion legislation in Texas and approves of upholding Roe v. Wade. The poll, conducted jointly by the Washington Post and ABC News, showed respondents voted by a nearly 2-to-1 margin that the landmark decision in Roe v. Wade should be upheld, with 60% voting “uphold” over “overturn.”
TEXAS STATE
texasstandard.org

Abortion providers seek court battle over constitutionality of Texas’ restrictive law

On Wednesday, a state district court in Austin heard arguments in a consolidated case brought by 11 abortion providers and advocacy organizations against Texas Right to Life. The group opposes abortion, and was instrumental in drafting the Texas abortion law known as SB 8. The law allows individuals to sue those who seek abortions or assist anyone seeking them, after a fetal heartbeat is detected.
TEXAS STATE
Republic Monitor

$1,100 Surprise Stimulus Check This December, Will It Hit Your Bank Account

The nearly $1 trillion in federal aid that was distributed to millions of families through three stimulus checks helped a lot of people. However, there is no guarantee that the federal government will hand out a fourth stimulus payment. Some States Own Funds. COVID-19 Delta variants are spreading across the...
INCOME TAX

Comments / 0

Community Policy