Round Rock, TX

Round Rock father faces 40 years in prison for beating 3 month-old to death

By Russell Falcon, Tom Vazquez
 5 days ago

ROUND ROCK, Texas (KXAN) — The Round Rock father accused of beating a three month-old to death in 2019 now faces 40 years in prison.

According to court documents, Malik Williams pleaded guilty to murder this week. He was arrested after taking his daughter to the hospital when she died.

When police asked him what happened, he said he didn’t know — telling officers he found her rolled over and not breathing in her bed. But police say the emergency room physician on the scene said the baby’s injuries included multiple healing fractures to the chest and skull, in addition to several abdominal cavity/bowel abnormalities.

Court documents say he later changed his story, telling police he’d been frustrated and intentionally hit the baby’s head against the wooden railing of her bassinet and that he had squeezed her abdomen with his hands — and that he had done both before.

Police say Williams admitted he’d squeezed her neck for 2-3 minutes that night and that, in doing so, “knew that she would die,” his arrest affidavit said.

Williams is charged with capital murder of a person under 10 years old.

Juan Vasquez
5d ago

The darkness in his heart, to harm an infant that is unable to defend themselves. Hope he becomes Bubba girlfriend in prison.

Thyra Phillips
4d ago

They should tattoo these criminals on the forehead with the crime and the age of their victims and send them into the general population of the prison.

Raul Luna
4d ago

Between Big Karma and Big Bubba, Justice will be done, hopefully very slowly, make it last awhile.

