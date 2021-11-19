ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisville, CO

Sierra Space Raises $1.4 Billion In Series A Funding Round: Who Are The Investors?

By Phil Hall
Benzinga
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSierra Space, the Louisville, Colorado-based commercial space company subsidiary of Sierra Nevada Corporation, has announced it raised $1.4 billion in a Series A round that achieved a $4.5 billion valuation. What Happened: The fund round was led by General Atlantic, Coatue and Moore Strategic Ventures, with participation from funds...

www.benzinga.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
aithority.com

Medical AI Provider Lunit Raises $61Million In Funding Round Led By Major Global Healthcare Investors

– New investors include US life science investors HealthQuest Capital, Casdin Capital, and American Cancer Society BrightEdge, and Asia-based global healthcare investors Tybourne Capital Management and NSG Ventures. – Following the most recent strategic investment of $26 million from Guardant Health, the company has now secured more than $135 million...
HEALTH
Benzinga

3 Crowdfunding Campaigns for Space Startups to Check Out

Space exploration is perhaps one of the most exciting new industries and it’s expected to see major growth over the next several years. Here are three companies that are currently raising capital through startup crowdfunding that you can invest in today:. 1. Aphelion Aerospace. Aphelion Aerospace intends to change access...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
insurancebusinessmag.com

Resilience raises $80 million in Series C funding

Cyber insurance provider Resilience has announced that it has closed an $80 million Series C funding round co-led by General Catalyst and Corey Thomas of Rapid7, with participation from Lightspeed Venture Partners, Founders Fund, Charles River Ventures, Shield Capital, and Intact Ventures. The investment comes as Resilience moves forward with...
ECONOMY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Colorado State
Local
Colorado Business
Local
Colorado Industry
City
Louisville, CO
Louisville, CO
Business
MarketWatch

Charter Communications CEO Rutledge sells stock, raising more than $59 million

Charter Communications Inc. disclosed Wednesday that Chairman and Chief Executive Thomas Rutledge sold 88,000 of the broadband communications services company's shares in the open market over the past two days, to raise about $59.4 million. The weighted average price of the stock sales was at $674.82, according to a MarketWatch analysis, or just above Tuesday's closing price of $674.74. The Form 4 filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission showed that Rutledge sold 43,106 at an average price of $674.3398 on Nov. 22 and sold 44,894 shares at $675.2855 on Nov. 23. The shares sold represented about 26.5% of his Rutledge's stake in the company, according to FactSet data, but Charter said that doesn't not include options to buy company stock that are beneficially owned by Rutledge. The stock, which slipped 0.1% in premarket trading, has dropped 14.9% over the past three months through Tuesday, while the SPDR Communication Services Select Sector ETF has lost 6.5% and the S&P 500 has gained 4.6%.
STOCKS
Interesting Engineering

A New Challenger for Elon Musk? Another Company Plans to Settle Humans on Mars

Long ago, the writer Edward Albee wrote: "Good, better, best, bested." On a long enough timeline, this might reflect the experience of every major space firm. Since the federal government ruled in favor of NASA's decision to opt for SpaceX's bid to design and deploy a Human Landing System (HLS) to the moon, it's seemed like Elon Musk and his firm will have the lion's share of public-private collaborations for lunar missions, and beyond. But in the coming decade, contestants for this role are lining up.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
bitcoin.com

Moonpay Raises $555 Million in First Funding Round

Moonpay, a cryptocurrency payments service provider, has raised $555 million during its first funding round. Led by Tiger Global Management, this series A funding round propelled the valuation of the company to $3.4 billion, which will be used for expansion endeavors. The fiat-to-crypto ramp that Moonpay provides is key to several hundred wallets and services for onboarding users with fiat currency.
MARKETS
stpetecatalyst.com

Tampa insurance tech startup raises $100M in Series A funding round

Slide, a homeowners insurance tech firm founded in Tampa, has closed a $100 million Series A funding round that will accelerate the already fast-growing startup’s capabilities. Slide uses datasets to power new advances in artificial intelligence and machine learning for homeowners, who can create tailored insurance policies. The fundraising round...
ECONOMY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jeff Bezos
Black Enterprise

Two Sisters, Founders of QuickHire Service Worker Hiring App, Raise $1.4 Million In Venture Funding

Two sisters’ hard work to create a platform where service workers can find career advancement opportunities earned them over $1 million in venture funding. Deborah Gladney, 34, and Angela Muhwezi-Hall, 31, earned $1.41 million in a seed financing round led by MATH Venture Partners toward their platform, QuickHire—a career discovery platform for the service economy workforce. The funding will support the company’s technology investments and team expansion.
INTERNET
Entrepreneur

Sleepy Owl Raises $6.5 Million In Series A Round

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media. Sleepy Owl, a Delhi-based D2C company in the ready-to-drink coffee space, has raised $6.5 million in Series A funding. The round was led by Rukam Capital, DSG Consumer Partners with Dexter Capital being the financial advisor. Sleepy Owl aims to...
BUSINESS
CMSWire

Lacework Raises $8.3 Billion in Growth Funding

Data-driven cloud security platform Lacework announced it had raised $1.3 billion in growth funding, bringing the company to an $8.3 billion valuation. Founded on the idea that cloud security is fundamentally a data driven platform, Lacework believes it's been able to enhance organizations' cloud security by rethinking the traditional approach to security. Lacework's Cloud Security Platform enables organizations to automate their cloud security by understanding cloud changes at scale, without requiring manual intervention by security teams. It's this aspect that the company sees as leading to safer innovation at greater speeds - along with its clients.
BUSINESS
gamesindustry.biz

IndieBI raises $3m in funding round

This week IndieBI announced that it has raised $3 million in an angel funding round. IndieBI was originally founded in 2018 by Tom Kaczmarczyk and Callum Underwood. With Alexis Garavaryan as key advisor, the company has the goal of providing game developers and publishers tracking tools for game sales data across storefronts.
MARKETS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Space Industry#Sierra Nevada Corporation#Sierra Space#General Atlantic#Moore Strategic Ventures#Ae Industrial Partners#Blue Origin#Amazon Com#Amzn#Microsat Systems#Spacedev
Aviation Week

New Funding To Underpin Sierra Space Growth Plan

COLORADO SPRINGS—Sierra Space’s expansive goal of developing a space transport and habitation ecosystem has received a major boost with the successful raising of a $1.4 billion Series A capital investment. The funding round, led by General Atlantic, Coatue and Moore Strategic Ventures, with... Subscription Required. New Funding To Underpin Sierra...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
ZDNet

Cloud security firm Lacework secures $1.3 billion in new funding round

Lacework has raised $1.3 billion in a new funding round to bolster its position in the cloud security market. Announced on Thursday, the Series D funding round was led by existing investors Sutter Hill Ventures, Altimeter Capital, D1 Capital Partners, and Tiger Global Management. New investors have joined, including Liberty...
BUSINESS
theblockcrypto.com

Gemini valued at $7.1 billion in first funding round

Crypto exchange Gemini announced today that it has brought in external capital for the first time, raising $400 million at a valuation of $7.1 billion. Morgan Creek Digital led the growth equity financing with participation from 10T, ParaFi, Newflow Partners, Marcy Venture Partners, the Commonwealth Bank of Australia and others.
MARKETS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Private Equity
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Nasdaq
NewsBreak
Industry
Businesseconomy
BlackRock
crunchbase.com

The Briefing: Sierra Space Raises $1.4B, Flytrex Lands $40M, And More

Here’s what you need to know today in startup and venture news, updated by the Crunchbase News staff throughout the day to keep you in the know. Louisville, Colorado-based Sierra Space closed a $1.4 billion Series A investment—the company’s first capital raise. The round was led by General Atlantic, Coatue and Moore Strategic Ventures. The money will be used to develop the company’s Dream Chaser Spaceplane, an orbital commercial spaceplane.
ECONOMY
tctmagazine.com

nTopology raises $65m in Series D funding round

NTopology has secured an additional $65 million in funding, taking the company’s total financing up to $135 million. The Series D funding round was led by Tiger Global, with contributions coming from Oldslip Group, Root Ventures, Canaan Partners, Haystack and Insight Partners. It follows a $40m funding round in September 2020.
SOFTWARE
gamesindustry.biz

DreamCraft raises $10m in Series A funding round

Today DreamCraft Entertainment announced that it has raised $10 million in a Series A funding round. The funding round was led by March Gaming with participation from Makers Fund, Dune Ventures and Hiro Capital. The company said that investment will go towards support of its game development platform with the...
MARKETS
mainebiz.biz

MedRhythms adds $2M and new investors to VC funding round

Portland-based digital health startup MedRhythms has added another $2 million to its latest round of venture capital funding, bringing the total to $27 million. The add-on funds, announced Tuesday, come from two new investors. Global Brain, one of Japan's largest venture capital firms, is investing through its CVC JGC MIRAI Innovation Fund. The other new funder is Bose Ventures, the corporate venture capital arm of Framingham, Mass.-based Bose Corp. that invests in startups focused on wearables, wellness and audio.
PORTLAND, ME

Comments / 0

Community Policy